Here are the 21 back to school Amazon deals I recommend buying

Summer break is coming to a close, which means it'll soon be time for students to head back to school. To celebrate, Amazon is slashing prices of essentials like laptops, kitchen appliances and more.
Some of my favorite deals this weekend include the MacBook Air M1 for $749 at Amazon — it's an older model, but we still rank it among the best MacBooks. Or, if you're looking for something more affordable, the Acer Aspire 5 is $315 at Amazon right now, and we think it's the best laptop for students on a budget.
If you need a new mattress for your dorm room, the ZINUS 12-inch Green Tea Luxe Memory Foam just dropped to $198 at Amazon. And you'll probably want something to listen to while you study, so our favorite cheap earbuds, the 1More PistonBuds Pro for $59 at Amazon are a great buy.
For more ways to save, check out our guide to Amazon Prime Student and our Amazon promo codes page.
Best Amazon back to school sales
MacBook Air 13 (M1/256GB): was $999 now $749 @ Amazon
Lowest price! It's no longer Apple's flagship, but the MacBook Air M1 offers fantastic performance and value. The M1 CPU never stuttered in our tests and also helped it reach over 14 hours of battery life. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, Apple M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. In our MacBook Air M1 review, we said it offers amazing endurance and shockingly good speed. This is the lowest price I've ever seen for this MacBook.
Price check: $859 @ B&H Photo | $749 @ Best Buy
1More PistonBuds Pro: was $69 now $51 @ Amazon
The 1More PistonBuds Pro are some of the best budget earbuds on the market. They have great ANC and sound quality for a low price. Unfortunately, they're not great on calls and their battery life could be better, but they're good for audiophiles on a budget. Click the on-page coupon for the full discount.
Keurig K-Mini coffee maker: was $99 now $65 @ Amazon
The Keurig K-Mini accepts K-Cup branded coffee pods to brew 6- or 12-ounce cups of coffee, tea, or hot cocoa quickly and efficiently. It even works with My K-Cup universal reusable pods, letting you enjoy your favorite blend without adding to the landfill. In our Keurig K-Mini review, we said it's super compact and excels at its one function — brewing a pod of coffee. It hit $49 last Black Friday, but I still think this is a solid deal for a dorm or off-campus living.
Price check: $80 @ Best Buy | $89 @ Walmart
Acer Aspire 5 laptop: was $379 now $315 @ Amazon
We think the Acer Aspire 5 is the best value laptop for students. It puts decent performance, a productivity-friendly keyboard and 15.6-inch FHD display into an affordable package. This model comes configured with an Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.
TV sale: deals from $64 @ Amazon
Best Buy still has smart TVs on sale for as low as $64. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 720p models (which are more suitable for a children's room, guest room, or dorm). However, the sale also includes larger sets. Not sure which TV to get? The Toshiba 43" 4K Fire TV is on sale for $219 at Amazon.
Price check: from $64 @ Best Buy
10.2" iPad (WiFi/64GB): was $329 now $269 @ Amazon
The 10.2-inch iPad features Apple's A13 Bionic CPU, a 12MP front camera, and 64GB of storage (instead of 32GB like its predecessor). You also get support for Center Stage, which uses machine learning to adjust the front-facing camera during FaceTime video calls. In our iPad 10.2-inch review, we called it a solid tablet with a great screen, smooth performance, and good battery life for a reasonable price.
Price check: $269 @ Best Buy
UE Wonderboom 3: was $99 now $78 @ Amazon
The UE Wonderboom 3 is one of the best portable Bluetooth speakers under $100. It's IP67 waterproof and delivers up to 13 hours of rich 360-degree sound, helping to make it the perfect companion for BBQs, pool parties and music festivals. In our UE Wonderboom 3 review, we said the Editor's Choice speaker offers big sound in a petite package.
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2: was $149 now $107 @ Amazon
The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 offer customizable sound, good ANC, and a comfortable fit. They’ve also got great functionality with the Galaxy Wearable app and wireless charging. They charge super fast, and can be topped off using PowerShare when they're running low on battery. In our Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 review we said they offer plenty of functionality at an attainable price with sound that's both versatile and vibrant.
Price check: $149 @ Samsung
AirPods Pro 2 (2022): was $249 now $199 @ Amazon
The AirPods Pro 2 pack Apple's new H2 chip to provide 2x more noise cancellation than their predecessors. They also offer Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for a more immersive audio experience. In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we said they take everything we loved about the original AirPods Pro to the next level.
Price check: $229 @ B&H Photo | $249 @ Best Buy
Matein Laptop Backpack: was $39 now $23 @ Amazon
Don't let its cheap price fool you. The Matein Laptop Backpack is one of the coolest laptop bags on the market. The 27-liter bag features a padded laptop sleeve that fits up to a 17-inch laptop. It also has a USB-charging port, which connects to a battery backup in the bag that lets you charge your devices without having to open your backpack. (Battery not included).
MacBook Air 15 (M2/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,199 @ Amazon
There's a new MacBook Air in town. Apple's biggest MacBook Air features a large 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display (2880 x 1864), Apple's M2 chip w/ 10-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime camera, four-speaker system with Spatial Audio, and MagSafe charging. In our MacBook Air 15 review, we called the Editor's Choice laptop a super-sized version of the 13-inch model with excellent performance, epic battery life (15 hours in our testing), and a gorgeous display. It was $100 off earlier, which makes this the second-lowest price we've seen for it.
Price check: $1,199 @ B&H Photo | $1,299 @ Best Buy
Zinus Green Tea Mattress: was $419 now $198 @ Amazon
The Zinus Green Tea mattress is a solid pick for anyone in need of an inexpensive mattress. In our Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam mattress review, we said it's a great value for anyone with a low budget, of average weight, or for children. After the discount, the 12-inch twin costs $198 (was $419), whereas the 12-inch queen costs $395 (was $595).
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2: was $299 now $249 @ Amazon
The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 take ANC to the next level. In our Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 review, we said these buds are a remarkable follow-up to their predecessors delivering better sound, call quality, and unrivaled ANC. Sound balance and noise neutralization work extremely well and battery life lasts up to 6 hours, with an extra 24 hours via the charging case.
Bose QuietComfort 45: was $329 now $274 @ Amazon
The Bose QC 45 offer enhanced active noise cancellation, better sound, and longer battery life than their predecessors. In our Bose QuietComfort 45 review, we said they're a no brainer for Bose fans who want to swap out their older QC headphones for something more modern, or shoppers who want first-class Bose noise cancellation at a cheaper price than the premium Bose 700.
Luna Adult Weighted Blanket: was $109 now $68 @ Amazon
The Luna Adult Weighted Blanket is on sale at its lowest price ever. Its hypoallergenic construction, breathable cover and medical-grade glass bead filling for even weight distribution were all reasons why we voted this one of the best weighted blankets. It's on sale for $71, but there's also an on-page digital coupon to save an extra 5% during checkout for a final price of $68.
Apple Watch 8 (41mm/GPS): was $399 now $329 @ Amazon
The Apple Watch 8 sports a new skin temperature sensor to monitor sleep tracking and cycle tracking. It also comes with new advanced safety features like Crash Detection, which can sense when you've been in a car crash. In our Apple Watch 8 review, we called it the best smartwatch hands down.
Price check: $399 @ Best Buy | $329 @ Walmart
10.9" iPad 2022 (WiFi/64GB): was $449 now $413 @ Amazon
The 2022 iPad features a large 10.9-inch (2360 x 1640) screen, A14 Bionic CPU, 12MP rear/front cameras, USB-C connectivity, and Magic Keyboard Folio ($249) support. Although it received a considerable $120 price increase from its predecessor, it's now on sale. In our iPad 2022 review, we said it delivers almost everything you could want in a modern table.
Price check: $449 @ Best Buy | $419 @ Walmart
Samsung Galaxy A54: was $449 now $399 @ Amazon
The Galaxy A54 is the best budget smartphone you can buy. In our Samsung Galaxy A54 review, we said it offers solid battery life, a bright and colorful display, and an improved main camera that's great when the lights are low. It features a 6.4-inch FHD AMOLED 120Hz display, Exynos 1380 chipset, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. Rear camera lenses include a 50MP main (f/1.8), 12MP ultrawide (f/2.2), and 5MP macro (f/2.4). On the front you'll find a 32MP (f/2.2) lens.
Price check: $399 @ Best Buy | $99 w/ trade-in @ Samsung
Galaxy Tab S9 preorder: was $919 now $799 @ Amazon
Amazon is offering the Galaxy Tab S9 (256GB) model on preorder for $799, which is normally the cost of the 128GB model. Upgrades include a new OLED display and better rear cameras. In our Galaxy Tab S9 hands-on review, we said it's an entry-level tablet that feels more like a premium slate. It will release on August 11.
Price check: up to $650 off w/ trade-in @ Samsung
MacBook Pro 14" (M2 Pro/512GB): was $1,999 now $1,799 @ Amazon
The 2023 MacBook Pro 14-inch packs Apple's new M2 Pro silicon, which outperforms most of today's flagship laptops. (It can also be configured with the M2 Pro Max). In our MacBook Pro 14-inch 2023 review, we called it the world's best laptop. It offers an incredible battery life of over 14 hours. The base model includes a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display (3024 x 1964), M2 Pro 10-core CPU (w/ 16-core GPU), 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.
Price check: $1,999 @ Best Buy | $1,799 @ B&H Photo
Google Pixel Tablet: was $499 now $439 @ Amazon
Lowest price: The Google Pixel Tablet is one of the best tablets on the market. In our Google Pixel Tablet review, we praised its sharp 8MP f/2.0 cameras, bright 11-inch 2560 x 1600 display and useful photo editing features. The charging dock adds a strong speaker and excellent smart home functionality. The Google Pixel Tablet is on sale for the first time ever.
Price check: $439 @ Best Buy