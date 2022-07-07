Ancient Enemy, Killing Floor 2 are free at Epic Store this week — here's how to get them

Epic Games Store: Free Games Welcome! This is a weekly series where we tell you which game the Epic Games Store is offering for free. We'll keep you updated on the free games you can get every week, and whether we think they're worth your time.

Say what you will about how the Epic Games Store compares to Steam, but it's hard to beat getting a new free game to play every week. Last week, Epic Games gave us three games. Iratus: Lord of the Dead, Hood: Outlaws and Legends, and Geneforge 1 - Mutagen. But if you were in need of a break from roguelikes and medieval combat, now it's time for something different.

The Epic Games Store is offering two free games this week: Ancient Enemy (opens in new tab) and Killing Floor 2 (opens in new tab). If you add them to your collection, you'll own them permanently, and can play them whenever you want.

The deal is active now, and will run until July 14 at 11:00 a.m. ET. After that, the company will have a different free game available.

The deal is active now, and will run until July 14 at 11:00 a.m. ET. After that, the company will have a different free game available.

Are they worth your time?

Epic Games seems to be offering multiple free titles lately. In terms of this week's selections, Ancient Enemy is an RPG/card game, while Killing Floor 2 is a horror-themed multiplayer shooter.

The card game mechanics in Ancient Enemy are a spin on Solitaire, meaning the gameplay flows at a relaxed pace. There's also a story to uncover and a decent soundtrack to set the mood. The game isn't anything ground-breaking, but it's a good way to spend an afternoon or weekend — especially if you're not into the complexity of a game like Elden Ring, but are craving some RPG comfort food. Ancient Enemy garnered some praise from critics, earning a reviewer score of 73/100 on Metacritic (opens in new tab).

If you remember Left 4 Dead, Killing Floor 2 has some similar vibes. You'll team up with up to 12 other players to take on hoards the Zeds, trying to survive the zombie outbreak in the middle of Europe. While the game can be repetitive, it's great for a few rounds of gory monster-slaying action with a group of friends. There's also a good sense of progression, with plenty of opportunities to upgrade your gear for a better chance during the next round. On Metacritic (opens in new tab), the game holds a score of 75/100 from critics and 7.2/10 from users.