23 things to buy at lululemon before Black Friday starting at $9

If you’ve been waiting for Black Friday deals to invest in a pair of the best lululemon leggings, or you have your heart set on the Scuba hoodie of your dreams, we’ve got good news. While you still have a few weeks to wait for the official Black Friday event at Lululemon, the brand has dropped several early Black Friday scores in its ongoing We Made Too Much sale.

To save you from scrolling, I’ve hand-picked my favorite finds below, but keep an eye on this page, as I’ll be updating this page as we get nearer the event.

Will lululemon have a Black Friday event, and when will it be?

The Canadian athleisurewear brand has confirmed its Black Friday and Cyber Monday events will return in 2023, giving you the chance to nab some expensive gym kit at a fraction of the price. Last year, Lululemon had discounts on some of its most popular items, including its buttery-soft Align leggings, and sports kit for both men and women.

This year, Black Friday falls on November 24, with sales running throughout the weekend to Cyber Monday on November 27.

What are the best early Black Friday finds to shop?

Looking to upgrade your gym kit early? Here’s the best early deals to shop in the Lululemon We Made Too Much sale:

US Lululemon early Black Friday deals

Cotton Terry Sweatband: was $16 now $9 @ lululemon

Looking for a headband to keep hair and sweat off your face as you run, jump, and squat? This terry cotton headband is soft against your skin, and at less than $10, it's a great stocking filler this holiday season.

Women's Daily Stride Mid-Crew Sock: was $18 now $9 @ lululemon

These soft socks are perfect for your next gym class or hike, thanks to the integrated comfort, to give you a little extra padding underfoot.

Align leggings: was $98 now $39 @ Lululemon

Lululemon is famous for its buttery-soft leggings and the Align are the best of the best. With a high waistband to keep everything tucked in as you move, and a fabric that sits soft against the skin, these are super comfortable for everyday wear, yoga, and Pilates classes. The best part? They are now $39, although you’ll need to look through the different colors and lengths in your size to find the best price.

Swiftly Tech Racerback Tank Top 2.0: was $59 now $39 @ Lululemon

Designed for running and training, this tank top is super lightweight and breathable. This shorter length sits on your waistband, so it won’t bunch or ride up during long runs or on race day. Available in a number of different colors and sizes for $39.

Align Tank Top: was $68 now $39 @ Lululemon

This super-soft, super-comfortable tank top has a built-in bra for light support during hikes, Pilates, and yoga classes. It’s soft and sweat-wicking and comes in several different colorways to suit every style. It’s also slightly cropped to allow you to move through different yoga poses.

Align V-Neck Bra: was $58 now $39 @ Lululemon

This lightweight, soft bra, offers a light support for A/B cups, making it best suited to yoga and Pilates workouts, or hikes. We love the v-neckline, which is super flattering, and the soft fabric, which doesn’t rub or chafe against the skin. The bra is now available in several different colors for $39.

Align High-Rise Shorts with Pockets: was $74 now $59 @ Lululemon

These are the same buttery-soft Align leggings we love from Lululemon, but with side pockets for your phone, lip balm or snacks for your next hike. The drop-in leg pockets are super handy, and while these are still best suited to lower-impact workouts, the 8-inch leg length is flattering. It’s rare for Lululemon to discount popular colors, and the navy and black shorts are still in stock at the time of writing.

Pace Breaker Linerless Short 7": was $68 now $49 @ Lululemon

If you're the kind of runner who always cuts that annoying liner out of your shorts, look no further. These linerless shorts from Lululemon are designed for running and training, in a lightweight fabric that moves with you. The 7-inch leg length and classic fit is comfortable on the move, and there's a cord waistband, allowing you to pull the shorts tight against your stomach to minimize movement.

Metal Vent Tech Short-Sleeve Shirt: was $78 now $39 @ Lululemon

The metal vent t-shirt from Lululemon is a classic - it's lightweight, sweat-wicking, and won't go smelly after a few washes. Designed for running and training, the top has a seamless design, to minimize any annoying chafing as you move. Available now in a number of different colorways, although you'll have to cycle through those available in your size to find the best price.

lululemon Align Asymmetrical Bra: was $58 now $34 @ lululemon

Asymmetrical bras are all the rage right now, and this one is absolutely beautiful. Designed to give light support for A-B cup sizes, it's best suited to yoga and Pilates classes. Available now for $34 in a number of different sizes and colors.

Blissfeel 2 Women's Running Shoe: was $128 now $89 @ lululemon

These are lululemon's current-season road running shoes, released in March this year. This is an affordable, comfortable running shoe, best suited for easy miles and up to 10K. At $89, it's a great price.

Wunder Train High-Rise Tight with Pockets 25": was $128 now $49 @ lululemon

These made it onto our list of the best lululemon leggings because of their versatility. They're comfortable enough to sit around in all day, but also sweat-wicking enough to wear for higher impact workouts, plus, with drop-in pockets, you absolutely can't go wrong.

Hotty Hot Low-Rise Lined Short: was $68 now $39 @ lululemon

If you're not a cycling shorts kinda person, these are perfect for you. Designed to be lightweight, with wide legs for unrestricted movement, there's a drawcord allowing you to pull the shorts tight against your stomach as you move. Available now in a number of different colorways for $39.

Modal-Silk Yoga Tank Top: was $58 now $39 @ lululemon

This silky smooth yoga top is perfect for moving through your next Vinyasa flow without any bunching or chafing. It's soft against the skin, and you can tie it up at the back if you prefer a closer fit.

Like a Cloud Bra Light Support: was $58 now $44 @ lululemon

This lightweight, light support bra is soft against the skin, and perfect for yoga and Pilates. During testing, we found it comfortable enough for everyday wear. Plus, at $44 it's a great price.

Pique Oversized-Fit Long-Sleeve Shirt: was $78 now $49 @ lululemon

Perfect for all-day comfort, this long-sleeve can easily be chucked on after a class. It has an oversized-fit, designed to be comfortable, and right now, it's discounted to $49 in a number of different colors.

High-Neck Running and Training T-Shirt: was $58 now $34 @ lululemon

Designed for running and training, this lululemon high neck running top is lightweight and breathable when you're on the move. It's sweat-wicking and fast-drying, and it's on sale now for $34 in a number of different colors and sizes.

Down for It All Vest: was $168 now $69 @ lululemon

This vest is perfect for cold weather running, thanks to it's slim fit and it's large drop-in pockets, big enough to store your gloves as you heat up. It's currently on final sale in certain colorways, making it a fantastic deal!

Blissfeel Trail Running Shoes: was $158 now $99 @ lululemon

These made it onto our list of the best trail running shoes as we loved how grippy they are on uneven terrains, and the firmer midsole for slippy surfaces. At $99, they are a great price, and at the time of writing, they are still available in most sizes, including half sizes.

Pace Rival Mid-Rise Skirt: was $78 now $39 @ lululemon

Designed for tennis and running, this skirt is lightweight and allows for full movement on the run or the court. There's a pair of shorts built-in, which have pockets for your essentials, and a tennis ball. At $39, this is a great buy.

Energy Bra High Support: was $58 now $39 @ lululemon

Our fitness editor has run two marathons wearing this bra, and swears by the high-support it offers. You're able to buy your normal bra size, and it has adjustable straps to get a personalized fit. There's also a traditional hook-and-eye clasp to make getting the sweaty bra off that little bit easier, and it's on sale in a number of different sizes.

UK Lululemon early Black Friday deals

Align leggings: was £88 now £44 @ lululemon

The buttery-soft align leggings are currently in the We Made Too Much Sale in a number of different leg lengths and colorways. You'll have to go through the different options in your size to find the best deal, but either way, now is a good time to save.

Scuba Oversized Funnel-Neck Half Zip: was £108 now £89 @ lululemon

The Scuba half zip is a lululemon staple - it's soft, warm and comfortable, with a large pocket for chilly hands on cold days. There are a few different colorways in the sale right now in several different sizes.

Scuba Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie: was $118 now $89 @ lululemon

The same hoodie as above is also on sale in the full-zip version. Right now, its £89 in a pink colorway, and still available in all sizes. Grab it while you can!

Wunder Puff Jacket: was £248 now £189 @ lululemon

The warmest jacket you'll ever wear, the Wunder Puff is wonderfully soft, and right now, it's on sale for £189 in the early Black Friday sale in this beautiful dusty pink colorway.

Is Black Friday a good time to buy lululemon?

In a word, yes! Lululemon's Black Friday event is a great time to upgrade your gym kit, without spending full price. Lululemon is known for making some of the most premium gym leggings and running gear on the market, and from our testing, we've been impressed by how well made products are, and how long they last.

In the We Made Too Much sale, lululemon often discount some of it's most popular products, but not always in popular colorways, whereas over the Black Friday event, this is likely to change.