10 last-minute Father's Day gifts that will arrive on time

Picking the right Father's Day gift has never been an easy task. And with less than 48 hours to go before Father's Day, things are about to get a lot harder. Fortunately, there are plenty of last-minute Father's Day gifts that can still arrive on or before June 19.

Whether your dad is a coffee lover, gamer, or fitness buff, retailers like Amazon and Best Buy are offering a wide array of last-minute Father's Day gifts for just about every type of dad and every budget. Remember, Father's Day is this Sunday — June 19 — so the earlier you buy something, the better your chances of it arriving on time.

In the event a gift can't arrive on time, we've also rounded up a list of dad-friendly digital gift cards, which can be delivered instantaneously.

Same-day shipping

(opens in new tab) Amazon device sale: deals from $19 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

From Echo speakers to Fire TV Sticks, Amazon is taking up to 55% off Alexa hardware during its Father's Day sale. If you're on a tight budget, the sale offers a variety of sub-$50 gifts, most of which can be delivered next-day (or same-day in select cities) if you're a Prime member.

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Charge 5: was $149 now $129 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The Fitbit Charge 5 is a brilliant little tracker, with a bright color screen and a number of features usually reserved for Fitbit's more premium watches — including an electrodermal activity sensor (EDA) and an electrocardiogram sensor (ECG). We named it the best Fitbit (opens in new tab) you can buy. Purchase it online and it can be ready for pickup within an hour in select cities.

(opens in new tab) Ray-Ban Aviators: was $213 now $163 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The ultimate dad gift — Amazon has the Ray-Ban Classic Aviators on sale for $163. They feature a metal frame, polarized lenses, and can up dad's cool factor by leaps and bounds.

Gift Cards

(opens in new tab) Disney Plus Gift Card: 1-year for $79 @ Disney (opens in new tab)

Keep dad entertained throughout the year with a 12-month subscription to Disney Plus. He'll get access to content from Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, National Geographic, and more. Better yet, this gift arrives instantly and can be used immediately. That alone is worth the cost.

(opens in new tab) Apple Music 6 Months: free @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Gift dad a 6-month Apple Music subscription — for free. The service gives dad access to 70 million ad-free songs, exclusive original content, and the ability to download/play music offline. (By comparison, the Apple Store only offers one month for free). Heads up that subsequent months are $9.99/month.

(opens in new tab) Amazon eGift Card: @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The ultimate eGift card you can give, an Amazon gift card will let you buy anything from BBQ grills to a new 4K TV. They're available in various amounts (the minimum is $1) and you can even set the exact delivery time. It's a solid last-minute gift for dad.

(opens in new tab) Delta gift card: free $25 GC w/ $250 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Give dad — and yourself — a gift this Father's Day. Best Buy is bundling a free $25 Best Buy gift card when you purchase a $250 Delta gift card. The Delta gift card can be used to purchase airfare or book a holiday via Delta Vacations. Best of all, it doesn't expire.

(opens in new tab) Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: three months for $1 @ Microsoft (opens in new tab)

For the dad who loves video games, this Xbox Game Pass Ultimate deal gets you three months of membership for just $1. After your first month, you'll pay $9.99/month for PC membership or $14.99/month for Ultimate membership. Xbox Game Pass gives you instant access to over 100 games. Plus, you get Xbox Game Studios titles the same day as release.