FAQs

Does Vistaprint offer free shipping? Vistaprint does not offer free shipping. However, they offer three shipping options: standard eight business days, priority six business days, and express three-to-four business days. The shipping price depends on your order total and can range from $8.99 to $59.99 for orders over $500.

What is Vistaprint x Wix? Vistaprint has teamed up with website builder Wix to offer Vistaprint x Wix. The service lets you create a website by providing features like custom domain names, analytics, professionally designed templates, and more.

What is Vistaprint's return policy? Vistaprint stands by its products and will either reprint or offer an account credit if you're not happy with your products.

How can I contact Vistaprint? To speak with Vistaprint customer service, you can call 866-207-4955 Mondays through Fridays from 7 a.m. to 3 a.m. (ET). Saturdays and Sundays you can call between 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Additionally, you can e-mail customer support via the Vistaprint website.

Vistaprint Hints and Tips

Vistaprint coupon codes aren't the only way to save money. Below are a few tips to help lower the price of your next Vistaprint order:

Check out Vistaprint's discount section: Vistaprint deals can be frequently found right on the company's website. These deals and promo codes can take up to 40% off select products and services. Make sure to check the Vistaprint sales page for any current specials.

Look for corporate discounts: Vistaprint Corporate Solutions provides customized services for mid market to enterprise level businesses with 20+ employees. Companies enrolled can save up to 50% off select services. For more info, check out the Vistaprint Corporate Solutions website.

Join Vistaprint ProAdvantage: Vistaprint ProAdvantage is a wholesale printing program that offers discounts to organizations that order printing products from Vistaprint. Basic membership is free, whereas Premium costs $74.99 per year. You can learn more via the Vistaprint website.

How to use Vistaprint promo codes

Vistaprint promo codes can be entered while viewing your shopping cart. After adding an item(s) to your shopping cart, proceed to the view shopping cart dashboard. On the right side under "This order" you'll find a section titled "Have a code?" Click on it and manually enter your Vistaprint promo code. Click "Apply" and your discount will be activated.

Should I use Vistaprint?

Vistaprint's cards are less expensive than competing services like Mixbook, so if budget rather than customizability and quality are your determining factor, then Vistaprint could work for you. That said, services like Costco Photo Center might also help when you're in a financial pinch. In our Vistaprint review, our main gripe is that Vistaprint's final products don't have anywhere near the look or quality feel of its competition. Vistaprint's software options and functionality are also limited, which makes it a good pick only when you can find a bargain.