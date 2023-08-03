FAQs

Does Traeger offer free shipping? Yes, all Traeger products except Pro Gen 1 Grills & bags of grill pellets are offered with free shipping to anywhere in the continental USA. A $49.99 shipping fee is charged with Pro Gen 1 Grills, and a $8.99 shipping fee is charged with bags of pellets. However, if you want to buy both of these items, add a Pro Gen 1 Grill with 2 Bags of Pellets to your order and shipping fees will be waived, letting you enjoy free delivery.

Is there a Traeger military discount? Yes, military personnel, as well as students, teachers & first responders, can verify their status with an ID.me account to qualify for exclusive discounts. To do so, you'll need to proceed to the checkout and click on the 'Verify with ID.me' link at the bottom of your order summary before you provide personal details.

What is the Traeger return policy? Trager will accept returns on most items so long as you send them back within 45 days of your item shipping. You will need to arrange and cover the cost of return shipping yourself, and make sure your item is unused, unassembled, and sent back in the original packaging to be eligible for an exchange or full refund. Note that refunds will not include original shipping fees, and that pellets, sauces & rubs are not eligible for returns.

Can I cancel my order? If you mistakenly place the wrong order, you can cancel your order for a full refund before it ships. To do so, you'll need to get in touch with the Traeger customer support team within 24 hours of your order placement.

How do I contact Traeger? Should you need to get in touch with the Traeger support team, you can call 1-800-872-3437 to speak with a representative. You can also click the Live Chat icon in the right-hand corner of their website to start a chat with a team member. Support is available seven days a week between 6am - 10pm (MST).

Hints and tips

Verify with ID.me: If you are a teacher, student, member of the military or first responder, you can register with a valid ID.me account at the checkout to qualify for exclusive discounts on your order.

Make the most of free shipping: Many Traeger products qualify for free shipping, letting you save on additional costs when ordering your outdoor garden products. You can even qualify for free shipping on exempt models like the Pro Gen 1 Grill, so long as you include 2 bags of pellets in the same order.

Check out grilling tips & user guides: Traeger prides itself on its online grilling community, and their site includes recipes, hints & tips on grilling, and more useful insights to help you make the most of your purchases, as well as user manuals for every product they sell if you're in need of some support. Check these out to really get your money's worth on your order.

Join the Traeger newsletter: If you want to keep up with the latest Traeger products, news, user guides & recipes, sign up for the newsletter through the Traeger website with your chosen email address. You'll receive info direct from the brand straight into your email inbox.

Follow the brand on social media: You can also keep up with Traeger by following them on their social media channels, including Facebook, Instagram & Twitter. You'll see updates on new products, recipes & tips as you would from the newsletter.

Download the Traeger app: Traeger's free app makes use of their WiFIRE technology to allow you to remotely control & monitor your grill. By downloading it, you can start, check the temperature of, and set different modes for your grill. You can also save recipes, set alerts & find new info from the brand.

Get free copies of Traeger magazines: When you order selected products, Traeger will thrown in a free issue of their Traeger Collective magazine so you can get some grilling tips free of charge.