What is the difference between VPN apps and browser extensions?

A virtual private network, or VPN, is an important digital security tool that encrypts your online traffic to keep it safe from hackers and other third parties, while also hiding your true IP address.

The best VPNs come with both a browser extension and dedicated apps for devices including PCs, laptops, Macs, Androids, and iPhones. But which one should you use?

In this article, we’ll weigh up the pros and cons of VPN apps vs browser extensions and explain what the differences are to help you decide which one you should use to protect your data while you’re online. So read on to find out all you need to know about VPN apps vs browser extensions.

What is a VPN?

A VPN is a key cybersecurity tool that encrypts your internet traffic and routes it through a secure tunnel to keep it hidden from third parties, such as advertisers, hackers, and government agencies. It also hides your true IP address and lets you connect to servers in other parts of the world, which means you can use it to access region-restricted sites and services from other countries.

Although they used to have a reputation for being used exclusively by businesses and tech experts, VPNs are becoming a lot more mainstream among regular internet users, especially the best cheap VPNs that keep you safe at a low cost. That’s because VPNs make it easy to stream geo-blocked content and they provide a cost-effective way to protect user data from prying eyes.

Most VPNs have a browser extension that is easy to use on your PC, laptop, or Mac, and they also tend to come with an app that you can download on your phone, tablet, or desktop. Each option comes with a different set of features, with the app usually having more to offer, while the browser extension tends to be a more lightweight but fast and straightforward way of protecting your data.

What is the difference between VPN apps and VPN browser extensions?

The main difference between a VPN app and a VPN browser extension is that the app can protect all the data on the device you’ve installed it on, whereas a browser extension can only hide the activities on your browser. On top of this, VPN apps usually come with extra features, such as DNS leak protection, a kill switch, and split tunneling. Plus, apps can be used on any device you download them on, including a smartphone, tablet, laptop, PC or even smart TV.

A VPN browser extension, on the other hand, can only protect the data deployed on the browser you install it on. And it rarely has a kill switch or split tunneling. It also can be less stable than a VPN app due to browser restrictions.

Another key difference is that you can be confident that a VPN app will encrypt your data and will sometimes even come with a multi-hop or double VPN feature to keep your data even more secure. But a VPN browser extension may just change your IP address, which could mean your true location may not be fully hidden. This can make it trickier to obscure your true identity or unblock location-restricted content.

Having said this, a VPN browser extension is usually a lightweight option that provides a quick and easy way to connect to your VPN while you’re browsing without having to launch a separate app. Additionally, a VPN browser extension will offer you strong protection for your online activities by encrypting your traffic on your browser. So it’s still a very secure option, provided you’re only using your browser as opposed to any other apps.

Better still, because a VPN browser extension is usually a more lightweight option, it tends to come with faster speeds, so it’s a better option if you’re looking for the best streaming VPN or gaming. The best VPN browser extensions also tend to be much easier to use, often with a one-click activation option, so you can protect your traffic instantly, instead of having to load and launch a separate app.

Should I use a VPN app or browser extension?

If your main priority is protecting all your data from cyber criminals and other third parties, using a VPN app is definitely the better option. It will hide your traffic across all your apps, rather than just your browser. It will likely come with additional security features, such as a kill switch, DNS leak protection, and split tunneling, to ensure your data is completely safe.

The app is also a more reliable choice if you want to use your VPN to access region-restricted content from other parts of the world. This is because a VPN browser extension doesn’t always fully hide your true location, so you might not be able to successfully spoof your location and unblock the content you want.

On the flip side, a VPN browser extension still offers end-to-end encryption, so your data will be protected on your browser while you’re connected. It’s very user-friendly, often with a one-click activation function that makes it incredibly quick and easy to connect. Since it’s such a lightweight option, it tends to offer faster speeds than the app version, making it a great choice if you’re streaming TV shows or playing online games.

Having said all this, there are some VPN providers that have web-based features that will specifically protect your traffic while you’re using a browser. This includes the creator of the fastest VPN, Surfshark. Its CleanWeb feature blocks ads and filters malware. So in cases like these, there’s no need for a dedicated browser extension.

At the end of the day, it comes down to personal preference. If you want all your traffic encrypted across all your devices, or you want to bypass region restrictions so you can stream TV shows from other parts of the world, you should use a VPN app. But, if you just want a quick and user-friendly way of encrypting your data while you’re browsing the internet on your desktop, the browser extension might well be more than sufficient for you.