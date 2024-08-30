Will the CEO's arrest mean the end of Telegram? 3 alternatives to the secure messaging app

The founder of secure messaging app Telegram, Pavel Durov, has been arrested in France as part of an investigation into crimes committed on the platform, including some related to child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

Telegram, which is used by many due to its reputation as one of the best encrypted messaging apps , has been steadily growing in popularity since its launch in 2013.

Thanks to its encryption level and refusal to hand over user data, the app is frequently used in countries where the internet freedom is suppressed and citizens rely on the best VPNs to access content.

What has Pavel Durov been arrested for?

Despite rumors circling online to the contrary, French President Emmanuel Macron made an official statement confirming that there is no political motivation behind the arrest of Durov.

In a statement made via X, Macron said: ""The arrest of the Telegram president on French territory took place as part of an ongoing judicial investigation. This is in no way a political decision. It is up to the judges to decide."

I have seen false information regarding France following the arrest of Pavel Durov. France is deeply committed to freedom of expression and communication, to innovation, and to the spirit of entrepreneurship. It will remain so. In a state governed by the rule of law,…August 26, 2024

Durov was being questioned regarding 12 alleged charges which included fraud, drug trafficking, running an online platform that allows illicit transactions, providing cryptographic services to criminals, refusal to communicate information to authorities, money laundering and CSAM.

Laure Beccuau, a Paris prosecutor, has stated that Durov was arrested as part of a probe launched by the office's cybercrime unit on July 8. The person who the probe has been investigating has remained unnamed.

Durov was charged on August 29 for "complicity" in the alleged crimes, facing several counts of failing to properly address illegal and extremist content on Telegram. He was released on a conditional bail of €5 million ($5.5 million), and he has also been banned from leaving the country as he may be put on trial.

What does Durov's arrest mean for Telegram?

It is currently unknown whether Durov will face trial for his charges, and who the initial probe was regarding. This information will determine how much Telegram itself is affected. However, with over 900 million users, it is certain that those who frequent the app will be anxiously awaiting news regarding this.

In any case, if you rely on Telegram because of its encryption, it's a good idea to pick up extra privacy software like a VPN to keep all of your internet browsing encrypted, not just your messages. This way, you and your data will be safe no matter what the outcome for Telegram is.

In a statement Telegram itself said: "Telegram's CEO Pavel Durov has nothing to hide and travels frequently in Europe". The platform also said it was "absurd to claim that a platform or its owner are responsible for abuse of that platform".

Despite this, it is not the first social media platform that has faced possible legal consequences for illicit activity on the site. In March 2024, Meta was investigated by US prosecutors into whether the company facilitated and profited from the illegal sale of drugs on its social media sites .

Additionally, in December 2023, the European Commission officially opened formal proceedings against X related to multiple infringements of the Digital Services Act , including compliance to obligations related to the countering of illegal content on the platform.

Beyond the potential trial that it's founder may face, Telegram users may want to switch encrypted messaging services due to its cybersecurity vulnerabilities. The app came under fire in July of this year after it was discovered that a dangerous vulnerability allowed hackers to deploy malware that appeared to victims to be video messages.

If you use Telegram and are concerned about potentially losing access to the service, you might want to take a look at the alternatives. Below are our top 3 Telegram alternatives, based on our in-house testing.

