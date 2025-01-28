Google Maps is changing Gulf of Mexico to Gulf of America following Trump order

US users are going to see some changes

An image of a photo displaying the Google Map logo with maps in the background
(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Google Maps in the U.S. will see several name changes to iconic locations to adhere to President Trump's recent executive orders.

In a recent post on X, Google stated that the company will implement changes to specific geographic locations as soon as they are updated in the Geographic Names Information System (GNIS.) When this is done Google "will update Google Maps in the U.S. quickly to show Mount McKinley and Gulf of America." While Google hasn't confirmed how long it will take for the name changes to appear, it will likely be very fast.

Users outside of the U.S. might be concerned about getting confused when planning trips, although using AI like Gemini could alleviate that concern. Thankfully, Google has stated that "When official names vary between countries, Maps users see their official local name. Everyone in the rest of the world sees both names. That applies here too."

An Android phone running google maps - representing how to disable location tracking on Android

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

While it is understandable for Google to comply with the President's executive orders, the decision has not been without scrutiny. The responses on the X post range from critical, to celebratory with some users claiming they will never use the app again. Meanwhile, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum joked that North America should be renamed Mexican America, which raises the question of whether Google would change the name on Mexican users' apps in that event.

While the changing names might be a bit confusing, there's no doubt that Google Maps is still one of the best tools for holiday planning. We have a full guide of nine Google Maps features that will make holiday traveling simpler. For instance, offline mapping will help you avoid locations with little network coverage, while the ability to avoid tolls will help you save some cash.

Wondering which maps app is right for you? We currently have breakdowns of Google Maps vs Waze, as well as Google Maps vs Apple Maps, to help you decide.

Staff Writer

Josh is a staff writer for Tom's Guide and is based in the UK. He has worked for several publications but now works primarily on mobile phones. Outside of phones, he has a passion for video games, novels, and Warhammer. 