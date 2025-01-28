Google Maps is changing Gulf of Mexico to Gulf of America following Trump order

Google Maps in the U.S. will see several name changes to iconic locations to adhere to President Trump's recent executive orders.

In a recent post on X, Google stated that the company will implement changes to specific geographic locations as soon as they are updated in the Geographic Names Information System (GNIS.) When this is done Google "will update Google Maps in the U.S. quickly to show Mount McKinley and Gulf of America." While Google hasn't confirmed how long it will take for the name changes to appear, it will likely be very fast.

We’ve received a few questions about naming within Google Maps. We have a longstanding practice of applying name changes when they have been updated in official government sources.January 27, 2025

Users outside of the U.S. might be concerned about getting confused when planning trips, although using AI like Gemini could alleviate that concern. Thankfully, Google has stated that "When official names vary between countries, Maps users see their official local name. Everyone in the rest of the world sees both names. That applies here too."

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

While it is understandable for Google to comply with the President's executive orders, the decision has not been without scrutiny. The responses on the X post range from critical, to celebratory with some users claiming they will never use the app again. Meanwhile, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum joked that North America should be renamed Mexican America, which raises the question of whether Google would change the name on Mexican users' apps in that event.

While the changing names might be a bit confusing, there's no doubt that Google Maps is still one of the best tools for holiday planning. We have a full guide of nine Google Maps features that will make holiday traveling simpler. For instance, offline mapping will help you avoid locations with little network coverage, while the ability to avoid tolls will help you save some cash.

Wondering which maps app is right for you? We currently have breakdowns of Google Maps vs Waze, as well as Google Maps vs Apple Maps, to help you decide.

More from Tom's Guide

Today's best Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max deals $1,199 View $1,199.99 View $1,379 View Show More Deals