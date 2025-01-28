Google Maps is changing Gulf of Mexico to Gulf of America following Trump order
US users are going to see some changes
Google Maps in the U.S. will see several name changes to iconic locations to adhere to President Trump's recent executive orders.
In a recent post on X, Google stated that the company will implement changes to specific geographic locations as soon as they are updated in the Geographic Names Information System (GNIS.) When this is done Google "will update Google Maps in the U.S. quickly to show Mount McKinley and Gulf of America." While Google hasn't confirmed how long it will take for the name changes to appear, it will likely be very fast.
We’ve received a few questions about naming within Google Maps. We have a longstanding practice of applying name changes when they have been updated in official government sources.January 27, 2025
Users outside of the U.S. might be concerned about getting confused when planning trips, although using AI like Gemini could alleviate that concern. Thankfully, Google has stated that "When official names vary between countries, Maps users see their official local name. Everyone in the rest of the world sees both names. That applies here too."
While it is understandable for Google to comply with the President's executive orders, the decision has not been without scrutiny. The responses on the X post range from critical, to celebratory with some users claiming they will never use the app again. Meanwhile, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum joked that North America should be renamed Mexican America, which raises the question of whether Google would change the name on Mexican users' apps in that event.
While the changing names might be a bit confusing, there's no doubt that Google Maps is still one of the best tools for holiday planning. We have a full guide of nine Google Maps features that will make holiday traveling simpler. For instance, offline mapping will help you avoid locations with little network coverage, while the ability to avoid tolls will help you save some cash.
Wondering which maps app is right for you? We currently have breakdowns of Google Maps vs Waze, as well as Google Maps vs Apple Maps, to help you decide.
More from Tom's Guide
- How to cancel subscriptions on your iPhone
- Oppo’s next phone looks to be even thinner than an iPad Pro — here’s what we know
- iOS 18.3 is available now — here’s the new features for your iPhone
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Josh is a staff writer for Tom's Guide and is based in the UK. He has worked for several publications but now works primarily on mobile phones. Outside of phones, he has a passion for video games, novels, and Warhammer.