M4 MacBook Pro release date now looks imminent as Apple ramps up production

We've heard several reports that Apple will launch a new MacBook Pro with M4 soon. The latest supply chain rumors claim that the next laptop will hit the market before the end of October. Like the new iPad mini, Apple could surprise launch the latest MacBook Pro, or the company could have an October event to drop the news.

The new report comes from Digitimes and claims that key Mac assembler, Compaq, significantly increased production in September. Additionally, two Mac component suppliers, Jarllytec and Shin Zu Shing, reported increased revenue last month. Extra orders from Mac component suppliers make sense if Apple is ramping up for an October launch.

Apple launched the most recent MacBook Pro at the Scary Fast event in October last year, so the timeline matches up for the company to launch new models.

The supply chain rumors give the leaked MacBook Pro box a little more credence and hint that the specs on the box might be accurate. Some said the wallpaper was older than it should have been, but the iPad mini 7 also featured an older wallpaper, putting that bit of doubt to bed.

If so, that would mean the 2024 MacBook Pro would feature the M4 chip, which is said to have a 10-core CPU, 10-core GPU, 16GB RAM (a welcomed upgrade from the 8GB offered in the current MacBook Pro), 512GB storage (or more, depending on configuration) and three Thunderbolt 4 ports.

If those specs are accurate, the M4 MacBook Pro sounds like a powerful machine worthy of the "Pro" moniker. Of course, we'll have to wait until Apple makes the laptop official before jumping to conclusions, but it's easy to imagine a new MacBook Pro being one of the best laptops and best Macbooks.

More from Tom's Guide