Samsung’s flagship 2024 soundbar just got bricked by a new firmware update — don’t update

News
By published

Don’t update your Samsung soundbar

Samsung HW-Q990D soundbar
(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung might have just bricked thousands of HW-Q990D soundbars globally as a new firmware update, version 1020.7, is giving users a major headache.

The news comes via The Verge, which cites a number of different Reddit and AVSForum threads with users claiming their soundbars are completely broken and useless. The update launched just last week, which is when many of the threads started popping up, the first of which was on Samsung's community forum.

Tom's Guide has reached out to Samsung for comment and next steps, if any are there. We'll update this page with more information when it comes available.

HW-Q9990D faulty update

Samsung HW-Q990D soundbar on blue background

(Image credit: Future)

As one of the best soundbars, it's surprising to see the Samsung HW-Q990D hit with major issues, especially right off the back of Samsung TVs being hit with annoying privacy pop-ups.

The problems are presented across a variety of different forums and online threads, including Reddit, AVSForum, and even Samsung's own online community, but the common thread is that users saying that their soundbars "aren't working" after the update. The error that most are seeing is "the device is not responding & you can't use the button on the soundbar" (or the remote, as others are citing).

Unfortunately, many users tend to set their soundbars (and other assorted devices) to automatically download updates. In this case, it could lead to your Samsung HW-Q990D being bricked on the spot, so it's best to turn off automatic updates and refrain from downloading any new firmware from Samsung until the problem is resolved.

As of right now, it's unclear if other devices are being affected, but a smattering of users across those aforementioned forums have claimed their HW-S801D and HW-Q800D soundbars are also being bricked by the update.

According to The Verge, some users have already been asked to send in their soundbars for repair, so you might be getting an email shortly. If not, you can head over to Samsung's technical support page for more guidance.

Hopefully, Samsung can amend the issue with a separate firmware update as opposed to fully sending them in for repair, but we'll just have to wait and see.

More from Tom's Guide

See more Audio News
Ryan Epps
Ryan Epps
Staff Writer

Ryan Epps is a Staff Writer under the TV/AV section at Tom's Guide focusing on TVs and projectors. When not researching PHOLEDs and writing about the next major innovation in the projector space, he's consuming random anime from the 90's, playing Dark Souls 3 again, or reading yet another Haruki Murakami novel. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Samsung HW-Q990F
Samsung unveils new soundbars with slick new designs and packed with AI
Samsung S90D on stand in living room
Samsung TVs hit with annoying privacy pop-ups — here's how to stop them
Sonos app in front of Sonos speakers
Finally! New Sonos app update just fixed this huge headache
Google Chromecast in TV
Chromecast fail — users across the world are saying that their Chromecasts are not working
Harman Kardon Enchant sound bar and sub
Harman's new WiFi connected soundbars and speakers look to take the fight to Sonos
Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro
There are some great updates coming to the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro — but you probably won't be able to get them
Latest in Audio
Samsung HW-Q990D soundbar
Samsung’s flagship 2024 soundbar just got bricked by a new firmware update — don’t update
Elipson Planet L
These planetoid speakers make me feel like I’m living in The Jetsons
Beats Studio Pro deal badge
Beats Studio Pro just got a massive price cut at Amazon — save $160 right now
Soundcore AeroClip open-ear earbuds in champagne mist against a blue backdrop
Soundcore AeroClip review: sleek looks and stunning sound, these new open-ears just blew me away
the majority d80 speakers, a pair of black egg-shaped speakers with mesh casing, HDMI, bluetooth, aux connectivity
I tested these £99 bookshelf speakers that look like they stepped right out of the noughties
AirPods Pro 2
Apple AirPods reportedly getting live translation feature this year as part of iOS 19
Latest in News
Samsung HW-Q990D soundbar
Samsung’s flagship 2024 soundbar just got bricked by a new firmware update — don’t update
A hacker typing quickly on a keyboard
New MassJacker malware is hijacking digital wallets to steal large sums from users
Erin Doherty as Briony Ariston and Owen Cooper as Jamie Miller in &quot;Adolescence&quot; on Netflix
Netflix just got a gripping crime drama show that’s already hit No. 1 — and it’s 100% on Rotten Tomatoes
Leslie Bibb in The White Lotus season 3
Last night's 'White Lotus' cameo is less surprising than you think
Garmin Fenix 8 Sleep
New data reveals the average Garmin sleep score — do you sleep better or worse than most people?
Miele Guard L1 smart vacuum cleaner
Miele has launched its first vacuum cleaner with Wi-Fi — and it’s a game changer
More about audio
Beats Studio Pro deal badge

Beats Studio Pro just got a massive price cut at Amazon — save $160 right now
Elipson Planet L

These planetoid speakers make me feel like I’m living in The Jetsons
A hacker typing quickly on a keyboard

New MassJacker malware is hijacking digital wallets to steal large sums from users
See more latest
Most Popular
A hacker typing quickly on a keyboard
New MassJacker malware is hijacking digital wallets to steal large sums from users
Miele Guard L1 smart vacuum cleaner
Miele has launched its first vacuum cleaner with Wi-Fi — and it’s a game changer
Erin Doherty as Briony Ariston and Owen Cooper as Jamie Miller in &quot;Adolescence&quot; on Netflix
Netflix just got a gripping crime drama show that’s already hit No. 1 — and it’s 100% on Rotten Tomatoes
Leslie Bibb in The White Lotus season 3
Last night's 'White Lotus' cameo is less surprising than you think
Garmin Fenix 8 Sleep
New data reveals the average Garmin sleep score — do you sleep better or worse than most people?
A YouTuber holding the leaked Pixel 9a
Google Pixel 9a just fully leaked in new YouTube video — here's everything it reveals
Wyatt Russell as Corporal Ford in &quot;Overlord&quot; movie (2018)
This intense war thriller with a dark twist is free to stream right now — and ‘28 Days Later’ fans will love it
iOS 19 logo on an iPhone
iOS 19's big redesign is tipped to bring a whole new look and unite all of Apple's devices — and pave the way for a foldable iPhone
iPhone 16 Pro Max shown in hand
Forget iPhone 17 — the iPhone 18 could be the first phone with under-display Face ID
Nintendo Switch 2 console, Joy-Con controllers and dock
Nintendo Switch 2 release window and launch games leaked — here's what we know