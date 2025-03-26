Pffft, who needs Amazon? Save big on some of my favorite speakers in the KEF sale
Some are in the Tom's Guide reference system
When I went to choose a pair of speakers for the Tom's Guide reference system, there was only one choice in my mind. The KEF LS50 Meta have long been my favorite choice for stereo speakers, and they're perfect to evaluate other gear with.
I've had my personal pair for a long time now — and they’re worth every cent of the $1,599 price tag. Well — you don't need to pay that right now to get the same speakers we use to look at the performance of everything from powered units to Bluetooth speakers.
The KEF sale is live! And I've picked out some of the best deals so you can save a whole load on some new speakers, or a new subwoofer.
Want some more bass to go with your new speakers? Look no further than this 8-inch bass maker. The Kube 8 MIE is built to go with other KEF speakers like the LS50 wireless II above — and this deal nets you the sub and a wireless kit so you can place the subwoofer anywhere in the room without the need for a cable to trail across the room. It does need power, mind you, so make sure it's next to a power socket.
The KEF LS50 Meta are a pair of passive speakers, so you'll need an amplifier for them to work — but when you do, you're in for a treat. They're a gloriously neutral pair of speakers with great tonal balance and spectacular tuning. That doesn't mean they don't pack any low-end punch — position them correctly, and they'll blow you away with some lovely, controlled bass. This $600 discount brings them under a $1,000 price tag, and they're worth every single cent.
Fancy the KEF LS50, but not sure you want to go through the rigamarole of choosing the perfect amplifier and streaming kit to go with them? The LS50 Wireless II are made just for you. They've got all the same excellent audio engineering as the passive version above, but feature their own powerful amplifiers. There's streaming built in as well, connecting to your WiFi for AirPlay, Chromecast, and they're even Roon-ready. This $500 discount makes them a whole load more affordable
