Huge $130 discount crashes Bose's QuietComfort Ultra Headphones back to their Black Friday price

Bose is the last word in noise canceling performance — just slip a pair of headphones from the QuietComfort line over your head and you'll soon find out why. Unfortunately, they tend to come with lofty price tags to make them out of reach.

Thankfully, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones, the very best of the best, just dropped down to their lowest price ever again. You can buy the QuietComfort Ultra headphones for $299 at Amazon, thanks to a $130 discount.

We last saw this price over Black Friday and Cyber Monday, only days ago. Note that the deal does depend on color — it's only the Diamond colorway that is reduced.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones: was $429 now $299 at Amazon Lowest ever price! The Bose QuietComfort are my favorite noise-canceling headphones. Their ANC is better than any other pair of headphones around, and they sound good to boot. They have intuitive controls, and solid spatial audio in the form of immersive audio. Battery life could be better at 24 hours, but they still earned 4.5 stars in our review.

I could regale you of the specs list of the Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones in some effort to tell you how good they are — but there's nothing better to illustrate a point than a story.

Recently, I've had to take more bus journeys than I usually care to. I value my peace and quiet, so I'd usually drive — but I've had to visit a city that would demand a certain portion of my wallet to drive its streets. So the bus it is.

Not that I need to worry about my peace and quiet on the bus. Thanks to the Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones, my lengthy bus journeys have become nearly as blissful as a ride down the highway with cruise control.

Almost more so, in fact, as the ANC blocks out every single noise that's thrown my way while enveloping me in my favorite tunes. Do I wish that they lasted a little longer than 24 hours? Yes, but it's never bothered me that much.

After all, my bus journeys never reach that kind of length. If you commute, regularly take public transit, or just want to block out as much noise as possible, then the Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones are definitely the headphones for you. They are the best noise-canceling headphones for a reason, after all.