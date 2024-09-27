Your Pixel Buds might get a massive update — Gemini AI coming to older models

The latest wireless noise-canceling earbuds from Google, the Pixel Buds Pro 2, feature built-in Gemini AI features, activated the moment they're pulled from their environmentally friendly cardboard prison. Press and hold an earbud to conjure the AI assistant, and use it like a smarter version of Siri, Google Assistant, or Bixby. Alternatively, ask it for Gemini Live, and prompt it to help you be more creative, or find you the best way to go on holiday to the Maldives in 2025.

It's a very slick feature for the buds, and now it looks like it will be coming to older models of the Pixel Buds, according to 9to5Google. Google elaborates in a message to Pixel Buds owners, who will soon find Google Assistant replaced with Gemini AI features instead.

How does it work?

Apparently, we're looking at the features coming to the Pixel Buds, Pixel Buds A-Series, and the Pixel Buds Pro. It looks to bring the older models more in line with the latest Pixel Buds Pro 2, with more integrated AI features.

Google does warn that some features will work differently when you use Gemini instead of the Google Assistant. Also, once you've taken the buds out of your ears, you'll need to re-initialize the unlocking process on your handset before Gemini is re-initialized.

It's a massive boon for users of older Buds, however, and something that's not often seen on lower-cost smart, wireless devices. This brings them close to par with the brand new Buds Pro 2, and makes it harder to justify an upgrade to the newer model — apart from that slightly laborious unlocking issue.

As for when the update is coming, no-one is quite sure. At the moment, Google only says it's "coming soon", but we'll be sure to let you know when you can access the features with your buds.

