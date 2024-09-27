Your Pixel Buds might get a massive update — Gemini AI coming to older models

News
By
published

AI updates for older buds

The Google Pixel Buds Pro wireless earbuds resting on an Etch-a-Sketch
(Image credit: Alex Bracetti/Future)

The latest wireless noise-canceling earbuds from Google, the Pixel Buds Pro 2, feature built-in Gemini AI features, activated the moment they're pulled from their environmentally friendly cardboard prison. Press and hold an earbud to conjure the AI assistant, and use it like a smarter version of Siri, Google Assistant, or Bixby. Alternatively, ask it for Gemini Live, and prompt it to help you be more creative, or find you the best way to go on holiday to the Maldives in 2025.

It's a very slick feature for the buds, and now it looks like it will be coming to older models of the Pixel Buds, according to 9to5Google. Google elaborates in a message to Pixel Buds owners, who will soon find Google Assistant replaced with Gemini AI features instead.

How does it work?

Apparently, we're looking at the features coming to the Pixel Buds, Pixel Buds A-Series, and the Pixel Buds Pro. It looks to bring the older models more in line with the latest Pixel Buds Pro 2, with more integrated AI features.

Google does warn that some features will work differently when you use Gemini instead of the Google Assistant. Also, once you've taken the buds out of your ears, you'll need to re-initialize the unlocking process on your handset before Gemini is re-initialized. 

It's a massive boon for users of older Buds, however, and something that's not often seen on lower-cost smart, wireless devices. This brings them close to par with the brand new Buds Pro 2, and makes it harder to justify an upgrade to the newer model — apart from that slightly laborious unlocking issue.

As for when the update is coming, no-one is quite sure. At the moment, Google only says it's "coming soon", but we'll be sure to let you know when you can access the features with your buds.

More from Tom's Guide

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Mobile Cell Phones
Brand
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 67 deals
Filters
Arrow
Samsung Galaxy A54
1
Samsung - Galaxy A54 5G 128GB...
Best Buy
View
Google Pixel 7a
(128GB)
2
Google Pixel 7a - Unlocked...
Amazon
$499
View
Google Pixel 6a
(128GB)
3
Google Pixel 6a 128GB in...
Verizon
View
6-month plan free
Apple iPhone SE (2022)
Our Review
4
Apple iPhone SE (3rd Gen)
Mint Mobile
View
Apple iPhone SE (2022)
Our Review
5
Apple iPhone SE 3rd Gen...
AT&T Mobility
View
Low Stock
OnePlus 12R
(256GB 16GB RAM)
Our Review
6
OnePlus 12R, 16GB RAM+256GB,...
Walmart
View
Google Pixel 7a
(128GB)
7
Google Pixel 7a Charcoal...
Google Store NA
View
Google Pixel 6a
(Black)
8
Google Pixel 6a Prepaid -...
Total Wireless
$299.99
View
Apple iPhone SE (2022)
(64GB)
Our Review
9
iPhone SE 64GB Starlight
Apple
View
Google Pixel 6a
(Black)
10
Google Pixel 6a
Straight Talk
$299.99
View
Load more deals
Tammy Rogers
Tammy Rogers
Audio Editor

Tammy and her generous collection of headphones have found a new home — Tom's Guide! After a two-and-a-half-year stint as iMore's resident audiophile, Tammy's reviews and buying guide expertise have more focus than ever on Tom's Guide, helping buyers find the audio gear that works best for them. Tammy has worked with some of the most desirable audio brands on the planet in her time writing about headphones, speakers, and more, bringing a consumer focussed approach to critique and buying advice. Away from her desk, you'll probably find her in the countryside writing (extremely bad) poetry, or putting her screenwriting Masters to good use creating screenplays that'll never see the light of day. 