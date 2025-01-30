Forget AirPods Max — Bang & Olufsen's luxury noise canceling headphones hit their lowest price ever right now

When the AirPods Max were released, we thought we'd seen the most expensive pair of over-ear, mainline wireless headphones ever.

But then a few luxury audio headphone makers took note, cracked their knuckles, and like one of your friends the moment before he leaps into a lake, said: "watch this."

One of those companies was Bang & Olufsen, with the incredible Beoplay HX headphones. They cost $50 more than Apple's expensive headphones, and brought some extra luxury to the table. At the moment you needn't spend full price though — the Beoplay HX are now just $359 at Amazon, thanks to a gigantic $240 discount.

The Beoplay HX outperform the venerable AirPods Max in some key ways. They have better sound, for one, with a deeper bass response and a more engaging, layered soundstage. That's not to say the AirPods sound bad — but it means you can imagine just how good the HX sound.

Then there's the luxury materials on offer. There's metal absolutely everywhere, and the leather-wrapped padding is soft, supple, and extremely comfortable. While that makes the headphones slightly heavier than some of the other options out there, you won't notice thanks to some well-judged clamping force and all that lovely padding.

Even at full price you won't feel like you've been ripped off by the Beoplay HX, even if there is a price premium over the Apple alternative. So when you can get them for less than both the WH-1000XM5 from Sony and the QuietComfort Ultra headphones from Sony, you're left with a no-brainer. Just grab these — they're one of the best pairs of wireless headphones you can buy, and worth every cent at this reduced price.