Forget AirPods Max — Bang & Olufsen's luxury noise canceling headphones hit their lowest price ever right now
Luxury for less
When the AirPods Max were released, we thought we'd seen the most expensive pair of over-ear, mainline wireless headphones ever.
But then a few luxury audio headphone makers took note, cracked their knuckles, and like one of your friends the moment before he leaps into a lake, said: "watch this."
One of those companies was Bang & Olufsen, with the incredible Beoplay HX headphones. They cost $50 more than Apple's expensive headphones, and brought some extra luxury to the table. At the moment you needn't spend full price though — the Beoplay HX are now just $359 at Amazon, thanks to a gigantic $240 discount.
Bang & Olufsen's HX noise-canceling headphones are some very impressive cans. They're supremely comfortable thanks to some luxurious padding, and they sound amazing with some brilliant tuning from B&O. They recieved a 5-star review from us, thanks to their excellent feature set and solid noise canceling. This deal saves you $240, and brings the headphones down to their lowest price ever.
The Beoplay HX outperform the venerable AirPods Max in some key ways. They have better sound, for one, with a deeper bass response and a more engaging, layered soundstage. That's not to say the AirPods sound bad — but it means you can imagine just how good the HX sound.
Then there's the luxury materials on offer. There's metal absolutely everywhere, and the leather-wrapped padding is soft, supple, and extremely comfortable. While that makes the headphones slightly heavier than some of the other options out there, you won't notice thanks to some well-judged clamping force and all that lovely padding.
Even at full price you won't feel like you've been ripped off by the Beoplay HX, even if there is a price premium over the Apple alternative. So when you can get them for less than both the WH-1000XM5 from Sony and the QuietComfort Ultra headphones from Sony, you're left with a no-brainer. Just grab these — they're one of the best pairs of wireless headphones you can buy, and worth every cent at this reduced price.
Tammy and her generous collection of headphones have found a new home — Tom's Guide! After a two-and-a-half-year stint as iMore's resident audiophile, Tammy's reviews and buying guide expertise have more focus than ever on Tom's Guide, helping buyers find the audio gear that works best for them. Tammy has worked with some of the most desirable audio brands on the planet in her time writing about headphones, speakers, and more, bringing a consumer focussed approach to critique and buying advice. Away from her desk, you'll probably find her in the countryside writing (extremely bad) poetry, or putting her screenwriting Masters to good use creating screenplays that'll never see the light of day.