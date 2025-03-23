I ditched my AirPods for these budget open-ear earbuds while running for a week — I won’t be going back

Features
By published

Workouts just got more comfortable

Soundcore AeroClip open-ear earbuds in champagne mist against a blue backdrop
(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

I have always had the same issue when running while wearing AirPods 3rd Gen — they always start to fall out of my ears. I turned to overhead earphones to combat this issue, but in the peak summer heat, running with thick cushioned ear pads isn’t exactly the best option.

Many of the best wireless earbuds also have ANC which reduces ambient noise (which is my favorite thing in the world when sitting on a busy train), but when I’m out running I want to be aware of my surroundings for my safety. Whether that be because I am near traffic or just on my own, it is always a priority for me to stay aware.

Among the best running headphones, open-ear models offer the perfect solution to this. They sit at the entrance of the ear canal and are secure in your ear since they normally attach with a hook or a clip. As soon as I tried open-ears for running there was no way I was going back to regular earbuds.

When I tried the Soundcore Aeroclips I was majorly impressed — they improved everything I hate about regular earbuds for running. Budget friendly, environmental awareness and amazing sound quality?! Take my money.

Soundcore Soundcore AeroClip
Soundcore Soundcore AeroClip: at Amazon

Soundcore AeroClip: $129 @ Amazon

The Soundcore AeroClip earbuds are an essential for any fitness lovers who value comfort and audio quality during their workouts. They may have a budget price tag but they show no compromises in the comfort department.

View Deal

Budget with a bang

You are getting a lot for your money with the Soundcore AeroClip earbuds. The earbuds themselves are impressive, but the Soundcore app adds yet another impressive layer.

The companion app offers a variety of EQ presets and a custom EQ for an extra layer of control. Honestly, I don’t see how you could need another set of earbuds.

Soundcore AeroClip open-ear earbuds in champagne mist against a blue backdrop

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

As someone who loves listening to audiobooks on a run to make the time go by faster, the Podcast EQ present was the one I reached for the most. It made the narrator’s voice super clear. And it is even better when listening to podcasts with more than one host as it feels like you are sitting between people having a conversation with the dynamic audio.

Comfortable and secure

The Soundcore AeroClips are comfortable for hours of wear. I paused my music and forgot they were still in my ears — they are just that comfortable.

When working I often wear my earbuds for upwards of four hours between testing and online meetings. I had no issues with comfort at all. Soundcore provides adjusters for the AeroClips so you can tailor the size to best suit you, although I didn’t need them.

Soundcore AeroClip open-ear earbuds in champagne mist against a blue backdrop

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

They do not budge when running. After trying the AeroClips I don’t think I’ll reach for my AirPods when I want to workout again.

When I workout with AirPods in I am constantly fighting with them as they slowly slip out of my ears. The freedom that came with not having to worry about dropping an earbud on the floor with the AeroClips was actually amazing.

Great sound quality

But where the Soundcore AeroClips really won me over was the sound quality. The EQ presets were great for quickly enhancing the music I was listening to when I didn’t have time to fully customize it myself.

Considering these are open-ear earbuds, I was impressed by the strength of the drivers for the bass of songs. On top of this, when running near traffic I could hear everything around me, without compromising the listening experience.

Soundcore AeroClip open-ear earbuds in champagne mist against a blue backdrop

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The only issue I have with the earbuds is that they become tinny at high volumes, especially with the Volume Boost EQ turned on. Saying that, if you listen at safe volumes they have awesome audio performance.

The awareness benefits of the open-ear design and the great sound quality mean the Soundcore AeroClips have become the perfect addition to my workouts.

More from Tom's Guide

Ashley Thieme
Ashley Thieme
Staff writer, Reviews

Ashley is a staff writer on the the Reviews team at Tom’s Guide. She has a master’s degree in Magazine Journalism from Cardiff University and a BA in Journalism, Media and Sociology. She has written for titles including Women’s Health UK, writing health and wellness stories, and Virgin Radio UK, specializing in entertainment news and celebrity interviews. She has reported on a variety of topics including music, literature, motorsport, entertainment and health, and has her own bookish newsletter, Ashley’s Reading Nook.She has previously reviewed live music events, books, and wellness products but finding the best way to listen to new music releases is essential for Ashley, so discovering the top audio equipment on the market is what she does best.When she is not testing out the latest tech, you can find her either curled up with a cup of tea and a good fantasy novel or out hiking.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Soundcore AeroClip open-ear earbuds in champagne mist against a blue backdrop
Soundcore AeroClip review: sleek looks and stunning sound, these new open-ears just blew me away
1MORE Fit SE S30 Headphones
We've tested the best cheap running headphones for exercise on a budget
A Powerbeats Pro 2 (2025) photo taken by Tom&#039;s Guide.
The best running headphones in 2025
Shokz OpenFit 2
I ran, cycled and worked out with the Shokz OpenFit 2 — here’s my verdict
Alex Bracetti using an exercise bike at the gym
I ditched my AirPods for these over-ear workout headphones at the gym — here's why I'm not going back
Beats Powerbeats Pro 2
I ran 150 miles with the Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 — here are 5 things I like and 3 things I don’t like
Latest in Audio
EarFun OpenJump open-ear earbuds photographed in front of a blue background.
EarFun OpenJump review: I couldn’t take these earbuds off quick enough
Roon
Forget Spotify HiFi — I made a hi-res streaming service that's just for me
Soundcore AeroClip open-ear earbuds in champagne mist against a blue backdrop
I ditched my AirPods for these budget open-ear earbuds while running for a week — I won’t be going back
Qobuz
Qobuz reveals artist payouts for the first ever — here’s how much it pays artists per stream
the ultimea nova s50 a black compact soundbar with LED on the front and a wired subwoofer is photographed on a black TV mount connected to a panasonic TV
I just tested a budget soundbar and subwoofer with Dolby Atmos — although it forgot that there’s more to life than surround sound
Apple HomePod 2
Apple's 'HomePod with a screen' is still coming in 2025, analyst claims
Latest in Features
Troubadour Apex 3.0 Backpack
I tested this laptop backpack for 6 months — and it may be the best purchase I’ve ever made
Roon
Forget Spotify HiFi — I made a hi-res streaming service that's just for me
Soundcore AeroClip open-ear earbuds in champagne mist against a blue backdrop
I ditched my AirPods for these budget open-ear earbuds while running for a week — I won’t be going back
A TV with the Netflix logo sits behind a hand holding a remote
I tried these 7 ChatGPT prompts to supercharge my Netflix viewing experience
Innocn 49QR1 on desk
I ditched my dual monitor setup for this ultrawide OLED monitor — and it's a total game changer
Washing machine in laundry room
7 laundry myths debunked by the experts
More about audio
Roon

Forget Spotify HiFi — I made a hi-res streaming service that's just for me
EarFun OpenJump open-ear earbuds photographed in front of a blue background.

EarFun OpenJump review: I couldn’t take these earbuds off quick enough
ChatGPT logo on a smartphone screen being held outside

7 biggest ChatGPT mistakes — and how to fix them
See more latest
Most Popular
a photo of a man doing a low lunge
How to realign your hips in just 3 exercises — according to a yoga teacher and strength coach
Troubadour Apex 3.0 Backpack
I tested this laptop backpack for 6 months — and it may be the best purchase I’ve ever made
Hacker using a stolen social security card
Your Social Security number is a literal gold mine for scammers and identity thieves — here’s how to keep it safe
Patio table and chairs
7 tell-tale signs that your patio furniture needs replacing
high angle view of young sportsman with bare chest doing abs exercise on fitness ball at gym
I did this 7-minute abs workout that makes you stick to the beat — here's what happened to my core
Roon
Forget Spotify HiFi — I made a hi-res streaming service that's just for me
iPhone 16 Pro Max vs Galaxy S25 Ultra.
I shot over 100 videos with the iPhone 16 Pro Max vs Galaxy S25 Ultra — here's the winner
A man in blue pyjamas laying on his side on Sleep Number Climate360 smart mattress
What is the Sleep Number Climate360 smart bed and should you buy it?
Washing machine in laundry room
7 laundry myths debunked by the experts
Spring flowers
Don’t make these 7 bulb planting mistakes — and what to do instead