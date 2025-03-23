I ditched my AirPods for these budget open-ear earbuds while running for a week — I won’t be going back

I have always had the same issue when running while wearing AirPods 3rd Gen — they always start to fall out of my ears. I turned to overhead earphones to combat this issue, but in the peak summer heat, running with thick cushioned ear pads isn’t exactly the best option.

Many of the best wireless earbuds also have ANC which reduces ambient noise (which is my favorite thing in the world when sitting on a busy train), but when I’m out running I want to be aware of my surroundings for my safety. Whether that be because I am near traffic or just on my own, it is always a priority for me to stay aware.

Among the best running headphones, open-ear models offer the perfect solution to this. They sit at the entrance of the ear canal and are secure in your ear since they normally attach with a hook or a clip. As soon as I tried open-ears for running there was no way I was going back to regular earbuds.

When I tried the Soundcore Aeroclips I was majorly impressed — they improved everything I hate about regular earbuds for running. Budget friendly, environmental awareness and amazing sound quality?! Take my money.

Soundcore Soundcore AeroClip: at Amazon Soundcore AeroClip: $129 @ Amazon The Soundcore AeroClip earbuds are an essential for any fitness lovers who value comfort and audio quality during their workouts. They may have a budget price tag but they show no compromises in the comfort department.

Budget with a bang

You are getting a lot for your money with the Soundcore AeroClip earbuds. The earbuds themselves are impressive, but the Soundcore app adds yet another impressive layer.

The companion app offers a variety of EQ presets and a custom EQ for an extra layer of control. Honestly, I don’t see how you could need another set of earbuds.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

As someone who loves listening to audiobooks on a run to make the time go by faster, the Podcast EQ present was the one I reached for the most. It made the narrator’s voice super clear. And it is even better when listening to podcasts with more than one host as it feels like you are sitting between people having a conversation with the dynamic audio.

Comfortable and secure

The Soundcore AeroClips are comfortable for hours of wear. I paused my music and forgot they were still in my ears — they are just that comfortable.

When working I often wear my earbuds for upwards of four hours between testing and online meetings. I had no issues with comfort at all. Soundcore provides adjusters for the AeroClips so you can tailor the size to best suit you, although I didn’t need them.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

They do not budge when running. After trying the AeroClips I don’t think I’ll reach for my AirPods when I want to workout again.

When I workout with AirPods in I am constantly fighting with them as they slowly slip out of my ears. The freedom that came with not having to worry about dropping an earbud on the floor with the AeroClips was actually amazing.

Great sound quality

But where the Soundcore AeroClips really won me over was the sound quality. The EQ presets were great for quickly enhancing the music I was listening to when I didn’t have time to fully customize it myself.

Considering these are open-ear earbuds, I was impressed by the strength of the drivers for the bass of songs. On top of this, when running near traffic I could hear everything around me, without compromising the listening experience.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The only issue I have with the earbuds is that they become tinny at high volumes, especially with the Volume Boost EQ turned on. Saying that, if you listen at safe volumes they have awesome audio performance.

The awareness benefits of the open-ear design and the great sound quality mean the Soundcore AeroClips have become the perfect addition to my workouts.