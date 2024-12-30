Best AirPods Max alternatives: My top picks under $300 right now

Yup, the AirPods Max are a very good pair of headphones. They sound great, block out loads of noise, and they have one of the best control methods of any pair of over-ear headphones in the form of an Apple Watch-style dial. There's one massive hitch though — and that's the price. At $549, the AirPods Max are one of the more expensive pairs of headphones that you can buy.

Thankfully, there are some great ways to save money on headphones at the moment, thanks in part to some great post-Christmas deals on a range of different cans. There's the Sony WH-1000XM5, which are $299 at Amazon at the moment, with $100 off. Or, if you want something that's still made by Apple, then the Beats Studio Pro for $169 at Amazon could well be a solid alternative.

Remember that these low prices that bring them under that $300 bracket are in some cases discounted — so you'll want to be quick to get the best prices. There are more great options out there as well. Let's take a look.

1More SonoFlow-Pro: was $89 now $71 at Amazon While not the same level as the AirPods Max, the 1More SonoFlow Pro are a great pair of budget noise-canceling headphones. They sound great for the price; they're very comfortable for long periods; and they even include a much better case than Apple's most expensive headphones. Their excellent 65-hour battery life is another highlight — that's more than any of the other headphones on the list. This $18 discount brings them down to an even more affordable price.

Beats Studio Pro: was $349 now $169 at Amazon Beats Studio Pro headphones are a solid AirPods Max alternative at a much lower price — especially thanks to this $180 discount. They have noise canceling that rivals the top-of-the-line Apple cans, and they've got excellent battery life. We enjoyed the 3.5mm connection and the better sound we got out of the headphones while wired in our Beats Studio Pro review. This is only $10 away from their lowest price ever for a great deal.

Sony WH-1000XM5: was $399 now $299 at Amazon Sony's excellent flagship cans are the best wireless headphones that you can buy today. When we gave them a 4.5-star review, we loved the ANC and the amazing sound quality. They're really smart as well, with extra noise-canceling features that change the ANC level depending on exterior noise levels or even your location. This $100 discount brings them only $20 away from their lowest-ever price.

Lowest Price! Bose QuietComfort Headphones: was $349 now $299 at Amazon Bose's mid-range noise cancellers bring excellent ANC to a lower price than the AirPods Max. That doesn't mean you don't get a great pair of cans, of course: The QuietComfort headphones still sound great, and fit well for long periods of time. They fold up small as well, and come packed with a great hard case. We gave them a 4-star review thanks to the improved battery life. This deal brings them down to their lowest price ever.

What about the AirPods Max?