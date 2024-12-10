Sora comes with $20 month ChatGPT Plus plan — but there's a catch

OpenAI's Sora offers users the ability to create hyperrealistic videos, but there are currently some issues with both the cost and the service itself. Especially if you want to create more than a handful of videos per day.

Open AI, the company behind ChatGPT, is one of the biggest names in AI and ChatGPT is undoubtedly one of the most widely used programs today with more than a billion messages sent every day.

It was recently revealed that OpenAI's video generator Sora will be included in the different paid tiers for ChatGPT, including the $20 ChatGPT Plus plan. However, there are some limitations regarding the quality of video your credits can produce and just how many you get per month without paying for the more expensive Pro.

Other issues include limitations on the type of video you can create. Sora is also not available in the EU or the UK, although OpenAI says this should change soon.

Plus users only up to 720p and 5 seconds with 50 videos / monthPro users 500 videos, 1080p, 20 seconds pic.twitter.com/N2LnWekzoDDecember 9, 2024

In a recent post on X, user kimmonismus revealed how many videos users can make while running the Plus subscription. The plan includes enough credits to create 50 5-second priority videos at 720p.

For reference, a priority video is granted a leading position in the server queue, meaning it's created faster. Meanwhile, the $200 Pro model offers up to 500 20-second videos that run at 1080p. It also gives you unlimited 'slow' generations.

However, I would hold off on running to start making videos as there is one other complication. According to social media, a lot of users have found that Sora is currently not working, regardless of which tier they are using.

Sam Altman took to X to state that this was due to unprecedented demand, and that they were working to solve the issue. However, some users online have stated that this appears unrealistic considering the interest in the program and the popularity of ChatGPT.

we significantly underestimated demand for sora; it is going to take awhile to get everyone access.trying to figure out how to do it as fast as possible!December 10, 2024

OpenAI isn't only working to release Sora to the public, as it recently launched its latest-and-greatest o1 reasoning model, which is currently available to Pro users.

However, some of the testing revealed some concerning behavior from the AI, including it finding ways to fight back when it thinks there is a risk of it being shut down. This led to AI safety organization Apollo Research, in partnership with Open AI, to test out o1 to see if it was safe to use.

Sora's issues are concerning, and annoying for customers paying for access. As such, it might be worth looking at some of the best ChatGPT alternatives and best AI video generators until the issue is resolved.

Pricing will also change in the new year as OpenAI confirmed it was exploring alternative subscription plans just for Sora.

