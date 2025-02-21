I put DeepSeek vs Meta AI Llama vs Qwen to the test locally on my PC — here's what I recommend

Opinion
By
published

Your friendly local AI models

Logos of DeepSeek Qwen 2.5 MetaAI
(Image credit: Shutterstock)

AI giants like Google, Meta and OpenAI may grab all the headlines, but behind the scenes there’s an equally turbulent and rapidly expanding ecosystem taking shape.

The market for small and specialized AI models that can run on home computers is reaching fever pitch, driven by a seemingly limitless demand for personal and business applications.

Sparked two years ago by the launch of Meta’s open source Llama model — and ignited into a frenzy by the release of DeepSeek R1 this year — this homebrew AI sector looks to be on an unstoppable trajectory.

It’s not only that these local models are cheaper and more private, they're also proving to be easy to customize for just about any kind of purpose.

But are they really that useful, or is it all just wishful thinking? I thought it might be worth looking at three of the main pretenders to see what they offer.

DeepSeek

DeepSeek R1 illustrations

(Image credit: Pexels / Flux / NPowell)

It’s probably fair to say that no model has done more to accelerate the local AI sector than this shock Chinese product. Free, open source and extremely powerful, it’s a perfect tool for anybody to want to experiment with new AI applications.

There are two major reasons for its explosive success. First it can run on extremely modest hardware, especially in its smaller versions. Second, it can easily be used to train other models to produce powerful AI model hybrids in a process known as AI distillation.

My current favorite is DeepSeek R1 Distill Llama 8B, which at 5.3 GB in size is small enough to run on my desktop PC, but offers a good solid range of performance to cope with most day-to-day tasks.

My current favorite is DeepSeek R1 Distill Llama 8B, which at 5.3 GB in size is small enough to run on my desktop PC, but offers a good solid range of performance to cope with most day-to-day tasks.

This ranges from basic chat search, e.g. how can I remove stains from a cotton T-shirt, to handling tax queries or other personal issues.

Because it runs locally on my computer and doesn’t need an internet connection, I can be assured of my privacy, which is nice.

Qwen

Another good option is the Qwen range of models.

I currently have three versions of Qwen 2.5 on my PC, specifically the 7B, 14B and 32B models. Only the smallest really runs at an acceptable speed on my machine, but occasionally I use the other more powerful versions if I’m feeling patient enough to wait around for the response.

There’s also a neat coding version, which offers free code generation for creating small simple apps and utilities.

Llama

Llama 3.2 image created using AI

(Image credit: NPowell/Flux)

The pioneering Llama has proved to be a robust, reliable and very flexible model for various uses.

The one area where it's still especially strong, is vision. So I run Llama 3.2-vision to scan documents and decipher images. This sounds silly, but there are hundreds if not thousands of applications using this model, from scanning car VIN plates to radiology.

I also have a custom tuned version of Llama 3 which I love using for general knowledge. It seems to consistently deliver more detailed and accurate responses per question.

Points to note

There are a few things to note about using local models. The first is newer is almost always better. AI development is progressing at such high speed that even six months can mean a huge difference in quality and performance.

It's also important to understand that the use of local models means you’re inevitably going to suffer from a smaller context window — that is the ability to handle large chunks of text in one go, unless your computer has a significant amount of memory and a powerful graphics card.

This can restrict their usefulness for more complex tasks, but is also slowly changing as the tech matures.

Bottom line

Programmer sitting at a laptop and monitors

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

There’s now a huge number of open source models on the market, so there should be something for everyone.

A great place to start is by doing a search on the open source model catalog at Hugging Face. Most models can be installed and run from Ollama or the LMStudio app.

More from Tom's Guide

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Gaming Laptops
Brand
Arrow
Processor
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 29 deals
Filters
Arrow
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
1
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
Best Buy
View Deal
MSI Cyborg 15
(15.6-inch 512GB)
Our Review
2
MSI Cyborg 15 15.6” 144Hz FHD...
Amazon
$999.99
View Deal
Alienware x14 R2 Gaming Laptop
3
Alienware x14 R2 Gaming Laptop
Dell
View Deal
Low Stock
MSI Cyborg 15
Our Review
4
Cyborg 15 AI A1VFK-060CA...
Walmart
View Deal
MSI Cyborg 15
(15.6-inch)
Our Review
5
MSI 15.6" Cyborg 15 Gaming...
BHPhoto
View Deal
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
6
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
Best Buy
View Deal
MSI Cyborg 15
(Black)
Our Review
7
MSI Cyborg 15 Gaming Laptop,...
Amazon
View Deal
Alienware x14 R2 Gaming Laptop
(14-inch 1TB)
8
Alienware x14 R2 Gaming...
Amazon
View Deal
Alienware x14 R2 Gaming Laptop
(17.3-inch 2TB)
9
Alienware X17 R2 17.3" FHD...
Amazon
View Deal
Low Stock
MSI Cyborg 15
Our Review
10
MSI Cyborg 15 2023 | 15.6"...
Walmart
View Deal
Show more
Nigel Powell
Nigel Powell
Tech Journalist

Nigel Powell is an author, columnist, and consultant with over 30 years of experience in the technology industry. He produced the weekly Don't Panic technology column in the Sunday Times newspaper for 16 years and is the author of the Sunday Times book of Computer Answers, published by Harper Collins. He has been a technology pundit on Sky Television's Global Village program and a regular contributor to BBC Radio Five's Men's Hour.

He has an Honours degree in law (LLB) and a Master's Degree in Business Administration (MBA), and his work has made him an expert in all things software, AI, security, privacy, mobile, and other tech innovations. Nigel currently lives in West London and enjoys spending time meditating and listening to music.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about ai
Google Drive storage change

7 ways to get the most out of Google's AI suite — and boost your productivity
ChatGPT app on iPhone

You can clear your ChatGPT history — here’s how
Woman performing a Z press with dumbbells in an overhead press position with legs extended

Instead of push-ups, try this upper-body exercise to build strong pecs, arms and core muscles
See more latest