Google Maps is getting a major AI upgrade — what you need to know

News
By Tom Pritchard
published

AI is coming to search on Google Maps

Google Maps app icon on iPhone
(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Google’s adding generative AI to another one of its products, and this time it’s Google Maps’ turn to integrate itself with the up and coming technology. Specifically in a way that’s designed to help you find new places in your local area. Which Google says will be helpful if you, or your party, are particular about the kind of places you want to go.

Google Maps’ new generative AI support should be able to help you make a decision. The idea being that no matter whether you’re looking for something ultra-niche or very broad, Google’s large-language learning models will be able to understand what you want — and the ability to analyze Maps’ wealth of information to identify suitable spots.

google maps generative ai capabilities

(Image credit: Google)

Results will then be organized into categories, such as clothing stores or markets, alongside photo carousels and review summaries. This is designed to highlight why the AI thinks a specific location is what you want, and give you an idea of what to expect when you actually get there.

Better still, you can keep the searches going by making requests for something even more specific. In Google’s example, asking for something with a vintage vibe in San Francisco will generate results from thrift stores and flea markets. Following that with a request for lunch will bring up retro-infused locations like 50’s-style diners — with Maps’ AI recognizing that these two requests are related.

google maps generative ai capabilities

(Image credit: Google)

When you hear the term “generative AI” you probably think of things like creating digital images out of thin air or trying to cheat on your homework. Obviously those things don’t really work so well when Google Maps is involved.

Instead Google is leveraging the underlying AI to help you get better search results, and what seems to be a more natural search process. That’s certainly something we can all get behind, rather than having to memorize pre-set search terms if we want any hope of finding the things we like.

The downside is that this feature isn’t rolling out to everyone just yet. Google is instead launching generative AI in Maps as an experimental early access feature. So its availability will be limited to Local Guides within the U.S. Who knows when it will reach everyone else, but no doubt we’ll be hearing more news about this kind of thing across all Google products at Google I/O 2024 in May.

More from Tom's Guide

Phone
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Mobile Cell Phones
Network
Arrow
Mint Mobile US
Twigby US
Ultra Mobile US
US Mobile US
Monthly Cost
Arrow
Any Monthly Cost
Upfront Cost
Arrow
Any Upfront Cost
Data
Arrow
Any Data
powered by
Toms Guide
in association with WhistleOut
Plans
Unlocked
Showing 10 of 231 deals
Filters
Arrow
Google Pixel 8 Pro
Pixel 8 Pro 128GB
3GBdata
Unlimited mins
Icon
Calls:
to the U.S., MX, CA and 90+ destinations
Unlimitedtexts
Icon
Texts:
Domestic and Global Text
Ultra Mobile US
No contract
Free
 upfront
View
at Ultra Mobile
Get 3GB multi-mont...
Learn More
Google Pixel 7a
Pixel 7a 128GB
Unlimiteddata
Icon
Data:
Once 35GB premium data allotment is used, enjoy high-priority data at 1 Mbps
Unlimited mins
Icon
Calls:
International calls from the US
Unlimitedtexts
Icon
Texts:
International text from the US
US Mobile US
No contract
Free
 upfront
View
at US Mobile
Get the Unlimited ...
Learn More
Google Pixel 8
Pixel 8 128GB
3GBdata
Unlimited mins
Icon
Calls:
to the U.S., MX, CA and 90+ destinations
Unlimitedtexts
Icon
Texts:
Domestic and Global Text
Ultra Mobile US
No contract
Free
 upfront
View
at Ultra Mobile
Get 3GB multi-mont...
Learn More
Google Pixel 8 Pro
(Installments 128GB)
Pixel 8 Pro 128GB
5GBdata
Icon
Data:
(reduced speeds after monthly data allotment is used to continue unlimited)
Unlimited mins
Icon
Calls:
Calls to MX & CA included
Unlimitedtexts
Icon
Texts:
Messaging to MX & CA included
Mint Mobile US
No contract
Free
 upfront
View
at Mint Mobile
Get $50 off this p...
Learn More
Google Pixel 7a
(Installments)
Pixel 7a 128GB
Unlimiteddata
Icon
Data:
(reduced speeds after 40GB of high speed data is used to continue unlimited)
Unlimited mins
Icon
Calls:
Calls to MX & CA included
Unlimitedtexts
Icon
Texts:
Messaging to MX & CA included
Mint Mobile US
No contract
Free
 upfront
View
at Mint Mobile
Get $50 off this p...
Learn More
Google Pixel 8
Pixel 8 128GB
2GBdata
Icon
Data:
Shared Additional Data at $2 per 1GB
Unlimited mins
Icon
Calls:
International calls from the US
Unlimitedtexts
Icon
Texts:
International text from the US
US Mobile US
No contract
Free
 upfront
View
at US Mobile
Get 30 Days FREE T...
Learn More
Google Pixel 8 Pro
Pixel 8 Pro 128GB
2GBdata
Icon
Data:
Shared Additional Data at $2 per 1GB
Unlimited mins
Icon
Calls:
International calls from the US
Unlimitedtexts
Icon
Texts:
International text from the US
US Mobile US
No contract
Free
 upfront
View
at US Mobile
Get 30 Days FREE T...
Learn More
Google Pixel 7a
(128GB)
Pixel 7a 128GB
Unlimiteddata
Icon
Data:
Reduced speeds after 40GB of 4G LTE/ 5G (includes up to 10GB mobile hotspot)
Unlimited mins
Icon
Calls:
to the U.S., MX, CA and 90+ destinations
Unlimitedtexts
Icon
Texts:
Domestic and Global Text
Ultra Mobile US
No contract
Free
 upfront
View
at