Google is working on a Spotify extension for Gemini — here's how it works

Google's Gemini AI is one of the best AI chatbots available, partially because of support for extensions that enable you to use third-party or Google apps within the assistant.

Currently, a YouTube Music extension is available, but a recent APK teardown by Android Authority revealed that potential support for Spotify may be coming.

The in-the-works Spotify extension will let you play music or podcasts via the Gemini app.

AA got the feature to work on their devices by asking Google Gemini to play a song via Spotify. Gemini showed a YouTube Music panel while processing the request before playing the song through Spotify.

Gemini can also play music from Spotify in the background instead of launching the streaming service's app.

It does look like the Spotify extension still needs some work to get it ready for mainstream usage, but the fact that it is already accessible is promising.

It's not a surprise that Google would emphasize YouTube Music as the first extension available in Gemini, but it is nice to see other options coming to the chatbot. It also means you won't need YouTube Music Premium if you want Gemini integration. It does make one wonder if Gemini will block ads.

The YouTube Music extension also works on Gemini desktop, though it's still a little spotty. It's unclear from the teardown whether or not Spotify integration with the desktop version is in the works.

Spotify isn't the only extension that might be coming to Gemini in the coming months. Other potential integrations include Google Home, the Phone app and Utilities. When does Gemini not just become an Android default to access everything as these extensions expand the AI capabilities?

As a reminder, APK teardowns are useful for predicting potential features that may be coming to an operating system or app. Of course, our version is a work in progress and may come out differently.

It's unclear when the potential Spotify extension might be released, but at least we know it's a work in progress.