I used Google Gemini to plan for the solar eclipse — here's how

The Sun and the Moon are two celestial objects we see day in day out, but on Monday April 8, the Moon will be passing between the Earth and the Sun, plunging parts of North America into darkness making for a rare viewing.

The next total solar eclipse after this won’t be happening until August 2044 so you’ll want to make the most out of this one, perhaps even roping in the help of Google's AI chatbot Gemini to plan your viewing schedule to capture every moment.

While you're planning the trip you can also check out other guides from Tom's Guide explaining how to photograph the eclipse with a smartphone and where to get hold of eclipse viewing glasses.

How to use Google Gemini to plan your solar eclipse viewing

Google Gemini is an ideal chatbot to turn to in order to plan the ultimate total solar eclipse experience as it has a series of extensions and up to date information.

With the help of the Gemini's access to Google search results and a Google Maps extension I've pulled together a guide to using Gemini’s capabilities to plan your solar eclipse outing so that you don’t have to miss a moment.

1. Go to Gemini’s website (Image: © Google Gemini) To get started, head on over to Google Gemini’s website and sign in.

2. Use extensions (Image: © Google Gemini) Gemini can be used together with a couple of extensions including one for Google Maps. To do so, first click on settings.

3. Open the extensions tab (Image: © Google Gemini) Once you’ve opened your settings menu, click on extensions to open the tab.

4. Enable the extensions (Image: © Google Gemini) If the extensions are disabled, turn them on using the slider buttons. The Google Maps extension will probably be most useful for planning your eclipse viewing. Want to make a trip out of it? Then perhaps enable the Google Hotels extension and look out for any deals.

5. Find where you can see the eclipse from (Image: © Google Gemini) First things first: You’ll want to find a spot where you can experience the eclipse. Tell Gemini where you live and ask it to suggest some locations.

6. Ask for specific directions (Image: © Google Gemini) With the maps extension enabled, we can now ask for more specific directions about where to view the eclipse from. Just type into the box something like "how do I get there" and it will understand from the previous message.

7. Use Gemini as your personal assistant (Image: © Google) Now that you’ve found a viewing location and have the directions in hand, set yourself up for a stress-free trip and let Gemini be your virtual personal assistant. Ask Gemini for a packing list with items essential for the perfect solar eclipse experience so that you don’t have to worry about forgetting anything behind.

