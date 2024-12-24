I asked ChatGPT to rewrite the ending to 7 classic holiday movies — here's what happened

Watching holiday movies is one of my favorite ways to celebrate the season. Of course, like many people who grew up watching movies with their families over the holidays, I’ve seen the classics many times.

For a little fun this year, I decided to ask ChatGPT to help me rewrite the endings and reimagine beloved holiday films like Home Alone, Elf, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, and The Polar Express as well as several others.

This delightful exercise in creativity allowed me to explore alternative narratives and enjoy my favorite movies in a new way. Here’s what happened when I asked ChatGPT to reimagine the endings and my thoughts on exploring alternative endings.

Reimagining the conclusions of classic holiday films offers a fresh perspective on familiar narratives. Here's how the endings of Home Alone, The Holiday, National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, Elf, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, The Polar Express, and Miracle on 34th Street were re-envisioned by AI.

1. Home Alone

(Image credit: TCD/Prod.DB / Alamy Stock Photo)

Original ending: Kevin McCallister successfully defends his home from burglars, the Wet Bandits, using ingenious traps. His family returns on Christmas morning, and they joyfully reunite.

ChatGPT’s alternative ending: After thwarting the burglars, Kevin contacts the local police, providing detailed descriptions of the intruders and the events that transpired. The authorities commend Kevin for his bravery and promptly apprehend Harry and Marv, preventing further harm in the neighborhood. Meanwhile, his family realizes their mistake and rushes back home. Upon arrival, they find Kevin safe and sound, engaged in a conversation with the police officers. Overwhelmed with relief and pride, his parents embrace him, acknowledging his resourcefulness and courage. The family spends the rest of the holiday together, cherishing their reunion and newfound appreciation for one another.



ChatGPT’s ending is definitely more realistic. If you recall, the police somewhat wrote off the concerns of the family early on. However, this ending makes them part of the plot to arrest the Wet Bandits. While this is certainly more probable, I prefer the original ending, which is slightly simpler with the mom returning home first and then the family. I’ve always like the scene of Kevin and his mom hugging in the living room.

2. The Holiday

(Image credit: Pictorial Press Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo / Alamay / Sony Pictures Releasing)

Original Ending: Amanda and Iris, two women from opposite sides of the Atlantic, swap homes to escape their respective romantic troubles. During their stay, Amanda falls in love with Iris's brother, Graham, while Iris forms a close bond with Miles, a friend of Amanda's ex-boyfriend. The film concludes with both couples celebrating New Year's Eve together, suggesting the beginning of new, hopeful relationships.

Alternative Ending: After the home exchange, Amanda and Iris return to their respective lives, enriched by their experiences but uncertain about the future of their holiday romances. Amanda and Graham maintain a long-distance relationship, navigating the challenges of their separate lives while planning frequent visits. Iris, inspired by her newfound confidence, decides to pursue her passion for writing, leading to the publication of her own book. Miles supports her endeavors, and their friendship gradually blossoms into a deep, enduring love. The film concludes a year later, with both couples reuniting at the same cottage in Surrey, celebrating their growth and the enduring bonds they've formed.



ChatGPT’s ending is really intriguing. I really like the idea of the couples getting back together and continuing the friendship. I appreciate this exercise in this case because I’ve always felt like the ending left me wanting more. If I knew the couples were staying in touch and staying at the cottage was a tradition, I might feel more satisfied.

3. National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

(Image credit: Alamy)

Original Ending: Clark Griswold's plans for a perfect family Christmas go awry due to a series of comedic mishaps, including a malfunctioning light display, uninvited relatives, and a kidnapped boss. Despite the chaos, the family comes together to celebrate, and Clark finds satisfaction in providing a memorable holiday for his loved ones.

Alternative Ending: After a series of holiday disasters, Clark reflects on his obsession with creating the perfect Christmas and realizes that his relentless pursuit has caused stress for his family. He gathers everyone to apologize for his overzealousness and suggests they embrace a simpler, more meaningful celebration. The family agrees, and they spend the evening sharing stories, playing games, and appreciating each other's company without the pressure of perfection. Clark's boss arrives to apologize for the canceled bonuses, offering a sincere gesture of goodwill. The film concludes with the Griswold family enjoying a peaceful, joyous Christmas Eve, having rediscovered the true spirit of the holiday.



ChatGPT’s version isn’t bad. I was nervous about how this one would go because the whole movie is so perfect from start to finish. And while I prefer the original ending, the fresh perspective was fun on this one and I appreciate the boss apologizing for the canceled bonus.

4. Elf

(Image credit: Alamy)

Original Ending: Buddy's belief in Christmas spirit helps power Santa's sleigh, saving Christmas. He reconciles with his father, Walter, and starts a family with Jovie.

Alternative Ending: Buddy's infectious Christmas spirit leads to a city-wide celebration in New York. After Santa's sleigh crashes in Central Park due to a lack of Christmas spirit, Buddy rallies the city's residents to rekindle their belief in the magic of the holiday. News spreads rapidly, and people from all boroughs gather in Central Park, singing carols and sharing stories of Christmases past. Walter Hobbs, Buddy's biological father, witnesses his son's unwavering dedication and the joy he's bringing to others. Moved by Buddy's genuine love and the unity he's inspired, Walter has a change of heart. He publicly acknowledges Buddy as his son, embracing him warmly and apologizing for his earlier dismissal. This heartfelt moment is broadcasted live, touching viewers across the city and beyond. As the collective Christmas spirit reaches its peak, Santa's sleigh miraculously lifts off, soaring above the cheering crowd. Jovie, inspired by Buddy's optimism and the magic unfolding around her, leads the crowd in a rendition of "Santa Claus Is Coming to Town," solidifying the renewed belief in the holiday spirit. In the aftermath, Walter reconciles with his family, prioritizing their happiness over his work. Buddy and Jovie's relationship blossoms, and they open a Christmas-themed bookstore together, spreading cheer year-round. The city, rejuvenated by the experience, embraces a newfound sense of community and generosity, making this Christmas unforgettable for all.



ChatGPT’s ending has quite the twist! It’s fun to think of Buddy and Jovie with a budding romance running a bookstore. That could be a whole new movie completely. I think ChatGPT did an awesome job on this one.

5. How the Grinch Stole Christmas

(Image credit: Archive Photos : Getty Images)

Original Ending: The Grinch steals the Whos' Christmas items but returns them after realizing that Christmas means more than material possessions. He joins the Whos in their celebration, embracing the true spirit of the holiday.

Alternative Ending: After stealing the Whos' Christmas gifts and decorations, the Grinch retreats to his cave atop Mount Crumpit. As he prepares to dispose of the stolen items, he is visited by Cindy Lou Who, who has followed him up the mountain. She confronts the Grinch, expressing her belief in the true spirit of Christmas and her faith in his ability to change. Moved by her innocence and unwavering belief, the Grinch experiences a profound transformation. His heart grows three sizes, and he realizes that the joy of Christmas comes not from material possessions but from love and community. Together, the Grinch and Cindy Lou return the stolen items to Whoville, where the Whos welcome them with open arms. The Grinch joins the Whos in their Christmas celebration, carving the roast beast and embracing the true meaning of the holiday.



ChatGPT didn’t change the movie ending much at all here. Even with a good prompt, ChatGPT sometimes doesn’t do what we truly ask. It’s nice the Grinch still got the chance to redeem himself and enjoy the holidays.

6. The Polar Express

(Image credit: Alamy)

Original Ending: A young boy embarks on a magical train ride to the North Pole, where he meets Santa Claus and receives a silver bell that only believers can hear. He returns home with renewed belief in the magic of Christmas.

Alternative Ending: As the train approaches the North Pole, the children are informed by the conductor that Santa Claus has gone missing, casting a shadow over the Christmas festivities. The protagonist, along with his newfound friends, volunteers to help search for Santa. Guided by the mysterious Hobo, they navigate through the snowy landscapes and eventually find Santa stranded in a remote part of the North Pole, his sleigh having malfunctioned. Demonstrating courage and teamwork, the children assist in repairing the sleigh and safely escort Santa back to the North Pole village. In gratitude, Santa allows each child to choose a special gift. The protagonist chooses a magical compass that always points to the "true spirit of Christmas," serving as a lifelong reminder of the adventure and the importance of belief. The children return home with a deeper understanding of the holiday's meaning, having played a pivotal role in saving Christmas.



ChatGPT loves a happy ending, and this alternative ending is no different. The chatbot went a bit deeper with emphasizing the true meaning of Christmas. I love the idea of a magical compass and would be interested in a sequel that explored that gift.

7. Miracle on 34th Street

(Image credit: Turner Classic Movies)

Original Ending: Kris Kringle's identity as Santa Claus is affirmed in court, leading to a joyous celebration. Susan's faith is rewarded when she receives the house she wished for.

Alternative Ending: The courtroom drama unfolds with heightened tension. As Kris Kringle's trial reaches its climax, defense attorney Fred Gailey presents a compelling argument: he introduces a parade of witnesses—children, parents, and community members—who testify to the positive impact Kris has had on their lives, emphasizing the joy and belief he has inspired. Moved by the overwhelming support and the intangible magic that Kris embodies, Judge Harper delivers a heartfelt verdict. He acknowledges that while the court cannot definitively prove the existence of Santa Claus, it also cannot deny the profound effect that belief has on the community. Therefore, he rules in favor of Kris Kringle, affirming that the spirit of Santa Claus resides within him

ChatGPT did not disappoint with the reimagination of the ending on this one. The courtroom drama sounds interesting — especially at the end of the movie. It’s nice that despite the intense ending, it still wrapped up to be a happy one.

The joy of reimagining endings

Engaging in the practice of rewriting movie endings serves multiple purposes. It was an interesting way to explore ChatGPT Canvas while also enjoying the creativity and entertainment of new narratives. This exercise not only fostered creativity but explored the "what-if" scenarios that diverge from the classic storylines. By altering the trajectory of a beloved movie, one can gain a deeper appreciation for the storytelling craft and the myriad possibilities inherent in narrative construction.

Rewriting the endings of classic holiday films was a fun way to get into the holiday spirit. It also deepened my appreciation and engagement for the original movies and the art of storytelling.