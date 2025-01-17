Coros smartwatches just got a big free software update — here are the best new features

Coros makes some of the best sports watches available, and all the devices in its current range just got a little bit better thanks to a free software update you can access through the Coros app.

There are no ground-breaking new features in the update, but several quality of life improvements — and as someone who currently wears the Coros Pace Pro as my main running watch, a couple of the updates in particular are things that will make my life easier immediately.

Those are the ability to name paired external sensors like heart straps and change your temperature units so they don’t have to be in line with your general unit preferences — very handy for those of us in the U.K. who like to track runs in miles but use Celsius for temperature.

You might need to update the Coros app on your phone before you can install the update on your watch. Here are the devices that benefit from the update:

Coros Pace 3

Coros Pace Pro

Coros Apex 2

Coros Apex 2 Pro

Coros Vertix 2

Coros Vertix 2S

Coros Dura

Only older watches like the Coros Pace 2 miss out on the new features, which took me about 10 minutes to install on the Pace Pro. Here are the main upgrades you get with the software update.

Name paired sensors and get low battery alerts

If you link external sensors to your Coros device, like heart rate monitors or cycling power sensors, you can now name them on the watch to make them easier to identify, and you’ll also get an alert when the sensor is low on battery.

Naming a sensor is handy if you pair several different ones to the watch, and the alerts are great because most external sensors have several weeks or months of battery life, so it’s useful to get a reminder when you need to change the battery or plug it in.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I use the Wahoo TRACKR heart rate monitor mainly as it’s more accurate than the optical sensors on watches and have been caught short of battery in the past when starting a run.

(Image credit: Future)

Choose your temperature units

A small but excellent addition to the watches, this allows you to pick whether you want the temperature display in Fahrenheit or Celsius, regardless of what units you use overall on the watch.

I swap between miles and kilometers to track my runs, but always want the temperature to be shown in Celsius, because I’m British and don’t really know what Fahrenheit temperatures mean. This update means I’m less likely to step out into freezing temperatures underdressed for my runs, and I appreciate it.

(Image credit: Future)

Improvements to turn-by-turn directions

You can now have turn-by-turn directions displayed as a data field within activities, so the next instruction on your route is kept on screen rather than only flashing up when you approach to turn. It’s another small but handy update that should keep you on track when following routes.

Change your activity type after saving

If you spot that you have used the wrong sports mode for an activity once you hit save, you can now change it to the right mode in the Coros app afterwards. You can only change it to a similar activity though and it’s only for running, walking and cycling activities so far.

So runs, hikes and walks can be changed to run, track run, trail run, mountain climb, hike, or walk, and bike rides can be changed to road bike, mountain bike, gravel bike, e-bike, or e-mountain bike.

Recover deleted activities

If you accidentally delete your activity in the Coros app, you can find it in the ‘recently deleted’ section of the activities page and recover it, so it counts towards all your fitness metrics. You can only do this for activities deleted in the past 30 days.

Group tracking improvements

If you do activities with a group of people who all use Coros devices, the group tracking mode allows you to see them on a map, with their location updating live. This update also adds their initials to the map, so you can see exactly where an individual is during an activity.

More from Tom's Guide