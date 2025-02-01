If you want sculpted arms and shoulders, I'd follow this trainer's 5-move upper-body kettlebell routine

Despite having coached and trained with some of the best kettlebells on the market for many years, it still takes me by surprise just how much one medium-light kettlebell can torch, strengthen and sculpt.

Granted, building and growing in strength or muscle won’t come from a one-off kettlebell workout. You'll need to tap into overloading principles to properly stimulate your muscles and make changes over time. Still, you might wake up with that familiar and pretty satisfying achy feeling that comes from a great workout, after trying this routine.

For best results, add workouts like this consistently to your strength and conditioning routines more regularly, and watch the gains tumble in. Just be sure to switch up your weights and moves as you get fitter.

Check out the full five-move kettlebell workout below; if I wanted to sculpt my shoulders and arms, this is one routine I’d follow.

Watch Samuel Jordan’s 5-move upper-body kettlebell workout:

Jordan uses a 20kg weight, which is roughly equivalent to 45 lbs. However, he doesn’t provide sets or reps, so I programmed this routine for 30 seconds of work and 10 seconds of rest, repeating for 5-6 rounds, depending on how much time you have. You could also treat it like a traditional hypertrophy resistance routine, aiming for 8-12 reps for 3-4 sets per move.

Here are the kettlebell upper body exercises to follow:

5 KETTLEBELL exercises for upper body 💪🔥 - YouTube Watch On

1. Kettlebell Z-press

I’d go for a lighter weight for the Z-press if you can. You won’t be able to use your legs for momentum, requiring you to press the overhead from a seated position with your legs extended.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For most people, this feels way harder than your standing overhead press, and you’ll be lifting one side at a time, so consider your weaker side when choosing your weight. Remember to switch arms either halfway through the time cap or reps. Jordan says, “Engage the core, keep a neutral spine and focus on keeping your hand towards the midline of your body.”

Watch the video above or learn how to Z-press here step-by-step.

JAXJOX Adjustable kettlebell: $129 at Amazon The incredibly intuitive JAXJOX high-tech kettlebell changes weight in just one touch. It's the perfect space-saver for any home gym.

2. Kettlebell halo

The halo works your shoulders, arms, upper chest, upper back and core muscles as you draw the bell in circles overhead, making it an upper-body all-rounder, excusing all puns.

“Hold the kettlebell upside down by the horns. Keep the core engaged and alternate the direction,” Jordan instructs. I’d also try to keep the kettlebell close to your body at all times for the most control over the load.

Here’s how to do kettlebell halos step-by-step.

3. Kettlebell ballistic row

“Hinge at the hips, have soft hips and a neutral spine,” says Jordan. You want to maintain a flat back as you would for a deadlift or bentover row without squatting. Go for a lighter weight until you feel comfortable with ballistics, as you’ll exchange the weight at the top of your row (elbow bent), then lower the weight with the opposing arm.

With momentum, it should look like you’re bouncing the kettlebell up and down as you alternate sides. The set-up looks similar to a gorilla row, with your elbow drawing toward your hip.

4. Kettlebell goblet curl

The goblet curl is a bicep curl using a neutral grip, like a hammer curl, meaning your palms face each other. Neutral grips help target the biceps' short and long heads, brachialis and brachioradialis. You’ll work the forearms harder and many people find it easier to grip using a neutral hand position.

Here’s how to perform hammer curls step-by-step. If you want to increase activation and intensity even more, adopt the “crush grip” by pressing your hands into the bell handles as if you want to crush the bell with your bare hands.

“Hold the kettlebell by the horns,” Jordan says. “Focus on the eccentric phase by slowly lowering the weight down.” You’ll notice more of a pull as the muscles lengthen under load.

5. Overhead triceps extension

The triceps extension requires a degree of shoulder and back mobility to perform without leaning forward or excessively arching the spine. Keep your elbows tucked in and focus on staying tall through your torso while only generating elbow flexion and extension.

It's the very definition of an isolation exercise.

“Hold the kettlebell upside down by the horns,” explains Jordan. “Engage the core and slowly lower down.” I’d focus on a three-second lowering tempo, then drive the weight upward for one beat as you extend your elbows. Avoid looking down at the ground, leaning forward, or flaring your elbows to the sides.