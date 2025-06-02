‘Color walking’ is trending — here’s everything you need to know

The walking trends are coming in thick and fast now that summer is approaching, and TikTok — as TikTok does — is sending each one stratospheric.

If you haven’t heard about it yet, put down your "hot girl walk," "silent walking," or the "Japanese walking method" for just a moment and join me in the latest TikTok fitness craze — "color walking."

I use up way more of my journalistic time than I'd like slamming and damning the misleading (and sometimes downright nonsensical) wellness trends I see on TikTok.

It can often feel like a relentless game of Whack-A-Mole — just when you think one has finally gone, another one springs up from nowhere.

But color walking? I’m actually totally sold, to be honest. Here’s what I learned from the TikTok color walking trend — and why you may benefit from trying it, too.

What is 'color walking'?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The color walking technique is a great way to engage in National Walking Month, and because the benefits of walking are extensive, who wouldn’t want to find more ways to make it more interesting, too?

Dale Orton, head of photo culture and quality at nature-inspired photography company CEWE, who champions walking in nature, says:

“Color walking is similar to many mindfulness practices and grounding techniques, such as deep breathing, naming categories and the 5-4-3-2-1 sensory experience, which aim to ease anxiety and help you feel more aware of your surroundings. These techniques help to anchor your thoughts and bring you back to the present moment.”

He adds that you can experience the same effect with color walking — simply focus on a specific color while you walk to draw attention away from overthinking or distractions.

“It also trains your eyes to notice the small details, which heightens sensory awareness,” he says. “Equally, we know that taking photos of nature can also help focus the mind, so combining your color walking and stopping to take photos can have double the benefit.”

Top 5 tips for color walking

Orton suggests five tips if you plan to color walk.

Choose your route — either use a new route or one you know well. It’s best to find a green space or get into nature where colors are more vivid and varied, rather than the dull greys of city buildings. Do what you can!

— either use a new route or one you know well. It’s best to find a green space or get into nature where colors are more vivid and varied, rather than the dull greys of city buildings. Do what you can! Pick a color — You can opt for “happy” colors like bright pink or yellow, or just one that you feel connected with. Choose it before you leave for your walk, then focus on spotting it throughout. If you prefer, choose two colors and try to pay attention to what you’re seeing and the details of each object. How each move, look, or smell, for example.

You can opt for “happy” colors like bright pink or yellow, or just one that you feel connected with. Choose it before you leave for your walk, then focus on spotting it throughout. If you prefer, choose two colors and try to pay attention to what you’re seeing and the details of each object. How each move, look, or smell, for example. Go slow — Orton suggests slowing things down to practice mindfulness. “Be in the moment and soak up nature," he recommends. “If you find your mind wandering, try to refocus on your elected colour by being aware of your environment. You can do this by repeating what you see. For example, ‘A yellow flower.’"

Orton suggests slowing things down to practice mindfulness. “Be in the moment and soak up nature," he recommends. “If you find your mind wandering, try to refocus on your elected colour by being aware of your environment. You can do this by repeating what you see. For example, ‘A yellow flower.’" Take photos — Take photos for a more creative exercise and to “build a visual diary of your surroundings.” Airplane mode on your phone can help you stay in the moment without distraction. This can also help you create positive memories and look back at things you might have missed at the time.

Take photos for a more creative exercise and to “build a visual diary of your surroundings.” Airplane mode on your phone can help you stay in the moment without distraction. This can also help you create positive memories and look back at things you might have missed at the time. Use all your senses — “Try to notice how your color interacts with other ones, such as contrasting and complementary pairings. Also, to further enhance the walk, use all your senses, paying attention to sounds, textures and smells, which will further help you remember the experience.”

Does 'color walking' actually work? Here’s what happened when I tried it

Here are a few things I noticed besides colors.

I loved it

(Image credit: Getty images)

Given that I was heading to my local park for this exercise, I decided not to go with green — my initial intention. Instead, I chose a color I’d have to look harder to find, which I thought could help improve my focus and prevent distractions. I landed on blue.

Those walking near me probably wondered why I was standing in a field staring at the sky, but hey, we move. First, I watched how the clouds moved and interacted with the blue sky tucked away behind them; I felt…peaceful. Like the feeling after a big exhale when you’ve been holding your breath.

I then walked around and looked for other blues that were less obvious — the color of a T-shirt (warning, don’t stare at people for longer than is socially acceptable) or the orange and blue of a ball clutched between the spit-slick jaws of a panting puppy.

It made me present in the moment and feel calmer in my mind.

I enjoyed my walk more — and walked for longer

I get it, we don't all have time for long or leisurely walks whenever we feel like it, but you can benefit from even just 10 minutes of color walking.

This wasn’t a step tracking exercise, so I switched my phone to silent (a bit like when I tried silent walking), took out my earphones and removed my Apple Watch.

Free from my self-imposed tech shackles, I explored and spent longer walking (and observing) than I would have done if I’d dutifully trotted out my regular walking route.

Naturally, and without checking, I’m pretty sure I clocked up more steps. But that’s not the point. Instead of going through the rhythms of my daily routine, I was actually noticing things for the first time, and I found it very soothing and enjoyable.

I switched off — for once

With my tech switched off, I could switch off.

Anyone who knows me knows that I am chaotic by my very nature — a 5'2" hurricane of clumsy golden retriever energy and topic-hopping chat. I’ve also, and I know many people can relate, had a bit of a tough start to the year.

During these mentally trickier months, my daily walks have been less about the physical benefits (hello rucking) and more about building mental stamina and finding some peace of mind.

And so for once, I found myself genuinely relaxing and switching off my brain. Not for long — the worries and anxieties of the day ahead would still creep in, but just before I began floating off toward them, I’d then refocus my brain on the color blue and find myself re-anchored and tethered.

I haven’t found many of these mindfulness exercises work for me in life — if someone recommends “traditional” meditation to me again, I won’t be held responsible for my actions — but this one did.

I enjoyed seeking out the color, observing how it interacted with its surroundings, then panning out to the object itself, how it moved, or how things moved around it.

Simple, free to do and endlessly meditative. Tick, tick, tick.

My verdict

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

I honestly believe there are benefits for everyone with color walking, and it’s a wellness trend I finally don’t mind TikTok blowing up. If, for whatever reason, colors don’t work for you, I recommend trying sounds instead. Try to choose one beforehand — like bird song — and listen for it wherever you go.

If you fancy entering a trance-like state the next time you go walking, try a color walk. Trust me!