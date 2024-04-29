Forget pull-ups — you just need a pair of dumbbells and 5 exercises to build your back and biceps

Try these five dumbbell exercises as a standalone exercise routine, or add them to your resistance training program.

You can build your back and biceps using a medium-heavy set of weights like the best adjustable dumbbells and progressively overload your muscles using weight, volume, or both.

You won’t need to master pull-ups, muscle-ups, or load heavy on the barbells to build upper body strength and muscle, but you’ll need to be consistent in your routine. Here’s how.

What are the 5 back and biceps exercises?

A mix of compound and isolation exercises will keep you mentally and physically stimulated in the gym, so if you’re short on ideas, give these five dumbbell exercises a try.

These moves hit multiple upper-body muscle groups and strengthen your core. Barbells help you load heavier, helping you find an adequate weight for the larger, more powerful muscles in your back, like the lats and traps.

I like using dumbbells because you can increase your range of motion and recruit smaller, stabilizing muscles that help support movement, including your biceps.

1. Dumbbell renegade row

Renegade rows hit the chest, fronts of the shoulders and triceps during the push-up, abs during the plank and lats and rhomboids during the row. Here’s what happened when we tried renegade rows every day for one week.

Start in a high plank position, holding the handles of the dumbbells

Stack your shoulders directly over your wrists and position your legs shoulder-width apart for stability

Brace your stomach and glutes, and align your hips with your shoulders

Row one dumbbell toward your hip, keeping your arm close to your torso. Your hips and shoulders should remain square to the floor

Lower back to the starting position and repeat with the other arm

Pause at the top of each row and squeeze your back

2. Dumbbell alternating row

Alternating rows work the left and right sides of the body independently from each other (known as unilateral training) while teaching the body to stabilize, balance and coordinate. We've demonstrated using kettlebells but you can easily use dumbbells for this exercise.

Stand holding your dumbbells with feet hip-width apart

Hinge forward the hips and send your bum backward, keeping a flat back and your core engaged

Your chest should be nearly parallel to the floor

Hold your dumbbells in front of your body with palms facing each other

Row your left arm backward, drawing the dumbbell toward your left hip

Pause. Lower your left arm to the starting position as you row your right dumbbell toward your right hip

Continue alternating sides, keeping your hips square

3. Dumbbell farmer's walk

The farmer’s walk is a full-body exercise, building a stronger back and boosting balance, overall strength and stability. Here’s how to do the farmer’s walk in more detail.

Stand with your feet hip or shoulder-width apart and hold a dumbbell in each hand

Engage your core, lift your chest and squeeze your shoulder blades together, standing tall

Begin walking without leaning forward, backward, or over to one side

Consciously squeeze as many muscles as possible

4. Dumbbell W raises

W raises strengthen the upper and mid back, including your upper and mid trapezius muscles and posterior deltoids. The exercise also recruits the shoulder stabilizers known as the rotator cuffs, and your hips, lower back, abs and glutes.

Stand holding a dumbbell in each hand

Hinge forward at the hips and send your bum backward, maintaining a flat back and bracing your stomach

Bend your elbows to 90 degrees and draw your arms up to create a W-shape with your body

Squeeze your shoulder blades together and externally rotate your shoulders

Pause, then return to the starting position

5. Dumbbell gorilla row

The gorilla row strengthens the lats, traps, rhomboids, posterior deltoids and biceps. The hip-hinge will also activate your hips, core, lower back and hamstrings. Find out what happened when we did the gorilla row every day for one week.

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart or slightly wider

Hold a dumbbell in each hand

Hinge forward at your hips, softly bend your knees and send your bum backward

Lower the dumbbells to your shins

Brace your stomach

Row your right arm backward, sending the dumbbell toward your stomach

Pause, then lower your arm as you row with your left arm

Keep your chest parallel to the floor and back flat as you alternate arms

Benefits of this back and biceps workout

The back and biceps naturally recruit together during pulling and are targeted together during upper-body workouts. Dumbbells allow you to load heavy while working on your forearm strength and grip, although if you’re looking at one-rep max style strength training, barbells will need to form the focus of your training.

If you’re a beginner to resistance training, there are a few things I wish I had known before lifting weights. One is that you can use an extensive range of motion while learning new exercises in an accessible way and building back strength and muscle. Another is that you can do pretty much any exercise using them and you only need two medium-heavy weights for these particular moves.

Dumbbell back exercises will help you improve posture and strengthen muscles responsible for protecting you from injury, such as your core, lower back and rotator cuff muscles. Specifically, rows are a horizontal pulling exercise that targets the mid back, rhomboids and lats — all key back muscles for your posture.

That said, sculpting back definition isn’t just about packing on lean muscle mass. You’ll also need to dial into your overall exercise routine and diet if body composition is important to you, so keep that in mind when adopting a training regime.