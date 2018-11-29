Xiaomi’s Next Earphones Are Almost Exact AirPods Clones

After Xiaomi’s $30 touch-sensitive Bluetooth earbuds took over the internet earlier this month, the company may be readying a new version that is extremely similar to Apple’s design.

(Image credit: My Smart Price/Xiaomi/FCC)

Unlike the current AirDots’ bubbly body — which looks more like a hearing aid — the rumored Mi True Wireless Earphones shown in this FCC filing follow the same general design as the AirPods.



The only difference seems to be the head. Instead of making the entire thing a single piece, the Mi True Wireless Earphones have removable soft plastic heads that presumably will come in different sizes. This should make them more comfortable, hygienic, and noise-proof than Apple’s one-size-fits all earphone design.

(Image credit: My Smart Price/Xiaomi/FCC)

Xiaomi has never hidden the fact that it aspires to be the Chinese Apple, minus the high price tags. The Bluetooth 5.0 Xiaomi AirDots is a good example of that: good quality, good design, and good technology for a fraction of the price — $30 vs the AirPods’ $160. Which is exactly why they are reportedly sold out everywhere.

We can only hope that these new devices follow the same price policy and still be a lot cheaper than Apple’s AirPods.