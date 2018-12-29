How to Watch Mayweather vs. Nasukawa

On New Year's Eve, Dec. 31, American boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. will box Japanese kickboxer and MMA fighter Tenshin Nasukawa in Saitama, a Tokyo suburb. Both men are undefeated, but this three-round match won't count on either man's record.

(Image credit: The Saitama Super Arena, where the bout will take place. Credit: PRiMENON/Creative Commons 3.0)

While the rest of the card will be streamed live via pay-per-view on FITE TV in the United States, Canada and Mexico, residents of those countries won't be able to see Mayweather vs. Nasukawa face off. Instead, they'll have to use a VPN or proxy service to make it look like they're in a country where the match isn't blocked.

To watch Mayweather vs. Nasukawa, you could simply sign up for a VPN service, log on and connect to a server in the United Kingdom, France, Germany or Australia, then navigate to the FITE TV website. The pay-per-view fee is $24.99 for the full card.

Please bear in mind that this method may not work, and that using a VPN to access content that's blocked in your region will probably violate terms of service and may even break some copyright laws.

Our favorite VPN service is Private Internet Access, which costs $6.95 per month or $39.95 per year and has a seven-day money-back guarantee.

Another of our most highly rated services, Windscribe, gives you up to 10GB of free VPN data per month, which should probably be enough to stream all three rounds of Mayweather vs. Nasukawa. If you want to sign up outright, it's $9 per month or $49 per year.

ExpressVPN is reliable but rather expensive at $12.95 per month or $99.95 per year. Fortunately, there's a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Because the match begins at 3 p.m. in Japan on Monday, Dec. 31, that corresponds to 6 a.m. in the U.K., 2 a.m. in Atlantic Canada, 1 a.m. Eastern time and midnight Central time. If you're on Mountain time or Pacific time, or in Alaska or Hawaii, you'll be streaming the match at 11 p.m., 10 p.m., 8 p.m. or 7 p.m., respectively, on Sunday, Dec. 30.