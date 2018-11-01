New Update Will Turn Teslas Into Giant RC Cars

Tesla will release a new upgrade to its cars’ Summon feature that will allow the vehicles to follow parking signs, find empty slots, and park automagically.

But more importantly, it will allow you to drive it like a giant RC car.

(Image credit: Tesla)

Until now, the Summon feature only allowed costumers to park their Tesla Model S to park cars in self-pilot mode in tight spots, while being outside the vehicle.

Elon Musk announced the update on Twitter, saying that all cars made in the last two years — those with autopilot hardware v2+ — will get it over the air in less than six weeks. By the way, did I mention giant RC car already?



"Also, you’ll be able to drive it from your phone remotely like a big RC car if in line of sight," Musk continued on Twitter.

The new update will also allow the Tesla to follow its owner “like a pet” as long as he or she presses the summon button on the phone’s Tesla app.

