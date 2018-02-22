How to Play Super Mario Odyssey's Balloon World

Super Mario Odyssey's new Balloon World update is here. Finally, Mario's (better, fight me) brother, Luigi is getting in on the action.

Once you boot up the game and download the latest update, Luigi will show up in each of the game's worlds to issue challenges. Note that you'll have to have beaten the main storyline for him to appear.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Finding Luigi will allow for two challenges: Hide It, where you hide a balloon away for other players to try to find, and Find It, where Luigi will task you with digging up one of those balloons.

The update also adds new photo filters and new costumes to buy for Mario, so it's the perfect opportunity to pick up the game and collect those coins you were missing.

Nintendo points out that the new mode requires an internet connection, and may require a paid membership once the Switch's online services launch later this year.

When it launched, Tom's Guide gave Super Mario Odyssey a 9 out of 10, calling it "a definitive part of the Mario canon and absolute proof of what Nintendo can offer on the Switch."