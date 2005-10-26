Trending

Squeezing More Life Out of Your Notebook's Battery Part I

OEM spin aside, notebook battery lives just are not up to what consumers and business want. Industry group Mobile PC EBLWG says laptops that run eight hours on a charge will be available by 2008. But how do they expect to pull the feat off and what can you do in the meantime to squeeze more life out of your notebook's battery? Keywords

Buyer Beware 1: Old Battery In A New Notebook

Those for whom long battery life is important should steer clear of refurbished notebooks with already-used batteries. If you absolutely must buy a refurbished unit for budgetary reasons, it's essential to buy it a new, virgin battery to replace the old one. Otherwise an apparent bargain will turn out to be anything but cheap. That's because the cost of a new battery will run you anywhere from $80 to $150, depending on its capacity, the vendor and where you buy it.

It's also interesting to observe the phenomenon that notebook batteries are often sold more cheaply in North America than in Europe. The primary reason for this doesn't stem from quality issues with batteries. Rather, it seems that marketing strategists among battery vendors have discovered that battery life is worth more to European customers. As a consequence, many battery prices are simply corrected upward to reflect where they're sold.

Buyer Beware 2: Differing Warranty Terms And Durations

Many notebook novices fail to notice that different warranty terms and durations apply to notebook computers and the batteries they contain. While the mandated warranty period for systems differs somewhat from vendor to vendor and country or continent, it's usually somewhere between two and three years. Batteries, on the other hand, are usually subject to much shorter warranty periods that may be for only six months. When shopping for a notebook, buyers are wise to acquaint themselves with all of these terms and periods from prospective vendors before making any purchases.

The warranty terms (taken from a Gigabyte product): Whereas the notebook itself is warranted for one year, the period of coverage for its battery is only six months.

  denist44 16 May 2012 15:15
    As far as I am concerned ,the temperature, amount of usage and nature of usage contributed signfically to the laptop battery lifespan.On the other hand, You can lower screen brightness, reduce CPU processing speed, chance cooling method, and other settings available on your laptop to prolong your battery life.
  denist44 16 May 2012 15:19
