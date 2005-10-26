Squeezing More Life Out of Your Notebook's Battery Part I

Battery Life Is Only The Second Most Important Purchase Factor, Continued

A direct comparison with the values measured in 2000, taken from Pentium III notebooks with chipsets that include an integrated graphics core demonstrates that the power draw for individual components (or their percentage of overall power consumption) hasn't changed much in the meantime.

That's because processors have become ever more power hungry over the years. Other contributing factors include the introduction of the PCI-Express graphics interface standard and their related GPUs, as well as bigger, higher resolution displays, all of which don't help transform actual notebooks into power-efficient wonders in the world of PCs.