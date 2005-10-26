Squeezing More Life Out of Your Notebook's Battery Part I

Typical Notebook Batteries

The following pictures show typical form factors that you will find used in most notebooks. Each of these batteries is comprised of multiple individual cells.

A standard battery from a Gigabyte widescreen notebook. This battery delivers total energy output of 65 Wh.

Gateway's M460XLb Notebook includes a 12-cell battery that delivers total energy output of 95 Wh.

HP offers a 5eight Wh supplementary battery that fastens beneath a notebook PC.

Various notebook vendors offer optional double-capacity batteries, that also normally stick out well past the rear edge of the notebook itself.

A second 48 Wh battery can be inserted in the optical drive bay in a Dell Latitude D610.