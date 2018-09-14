There may not be much to get excited about as summer winds down, but one silver lining? Fall TV is back. Verizon Fios® has everything you need to jump back into your favorite shows, dive into football season, and fall in love with this season’s new series!

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Fios TV app is the best way to access some of fall’s hottest TV shows. We’re excited to see some of our favorite series start back up again, including The Good Place, American Vandal, and House of Cards. There’s been some buzz around new shows like Amy Poehler’s I Feel Bad and Sean Penn in The First.

And don’t even get us started on football season’s biggest match-ups. The Fios TV app lets you watch TV virtually anywhere, and right now, Verizon has two amazing promotions to help you take full advantage of their lightning-fast connection.

First, when you switch to Verizon’s Fios Gigabit Connection online, you will receive an Xbox Live Gold subscription on us AND your choice between two top multi-streamer games, PUBG and Sea of Thieves. Already have Xbox Live Gold? Verizon will pay for another year.

Verizon Fios is a 100 percent fiber-optic network so you can stream, game, and watch 4K shows all at once. Don’t sacrifice streaming speeds on the Fios TV app while your friends, family, or roommates want to game at the same time. Watch your favorite shows in stunning HD picture quality with the most reliable internet. This offer is a great way to game with virtually no lag with Fios Gigabit connection, all while saving money with the best price for the fastest internet speeds available.

As if that isn’t enough to get your fall streaming started right, Verizon is also partnering with Google for a special Triple Play offer. Get $200 toward a range of Google and Nest smart home devices when you sign up for internet, phone, and TV with Verizon for $79.99 per month (plus taxes, equipment charges and fees) with a two year price guarantee with a two year agreement and Auto Pay.

Use the $200 toward Google and Nest products such as the Google Home, the Nest Protect, or the Chromecast Ultra. Verizon’s fiber optics move crazy amounts of data at even crazier speeds. This is the best price for the fastest speeds available. Don’t miss out on this limited time offer!

What’s included with the Fios Gigabit Connection Standalone Offer

$79.99 per month Fios Gigabit Connection

Xbox Live Gold free for 1 year. Already have Xbox Live Gold? We’ll pay for another year.

Your choice of Sea of Thieves OR PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS

2-year term agreement and 3-year price guarantee

Pricing includes $10 Auto-pay/paper free billing discount

Offer valid while supplies last

What’s included with the Fios Triple Play Offer