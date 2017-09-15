Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you probably know that Apple released a brand new line of iPhones this month -- and this update is a big one. To celebrate the tenth anniversary of the creation of the iPhone, Apple debuted not one, but THREE new versions of the iPhone at their event on September 12. And they are all EPIC.

In the build-up to the big event, we heard a lot about what features the new iPhone would have. Our expectations were high, and at the big reveal, we were not disappointed. The new iPhone line includes the iPhone 8 and its bigger sibling, the 8 Plus. In addition, Apple announced the new iPhone X. Each of these new models has some amazing features. iPhone X comes with an OLED screen which is thinner, lighter and brighter with better color accuracy and contrast than its predecessor, the LCD. All three devices come with a six-core processor to handle more complex tasks and 3D games quickly and efficiently.

Our biggest takeaway? You’re going to need a new case to protect this sweet new tech: and not just any case. Speck cases are the way to go if you’re interested in upgrading your iPhone this fall. Here’s everything we know about the new iPhones -- and why we know you’re going to want a Speck case to match.

1. Sorry, no rose gold.

The new iPhone 8 and 8 Plus will come in three colors: silver, space gray and a new gold finish (sorry, no rose gold this time). These beauties feature a glass body- a shift from the previous aluminum models -- with a reflective, mirror-like finish. Heart-eyed emojis, all day.



Something this good deserves to be shown off. Enter Speck’s Presidio Clear case. It’s the only full dual-layer clear case on the market. With a polycarbonate shell and shock-absorbing clear material molded together, you get two layers of protection all in one piece. Two layers is key: these specs are built specifically for glass-backed phones. The best part? Speck’s clear cases don’t yellow with age. Speck has carefully engineered materials that won’t turn your clear case yellow from the sun’s UV rays so you can flaunt that new iPhone all year long.

2. Bigger screens are in this year.

Wow: the iPhone X takes screen time to the next level. The most expensive of the new iPhones has an OLED screen. They’ve also removed the home button to make room for that much more screen. OLED screens, versus the LCD screens of earlier models, display darker blacks, brighter whites, and more vibrant color -- without sacrificing the thickness of the phone. All this means is you get a bigger screen and more beautiful, clear picture without sacrificing size or battery power.

For your case, this means three words: built-in screen protection. Do not risk scratching this baby! All Speck Presidio cases have a raised edge around the screen’s bezel, which helps guard the OLED screen against damage during drops. It also elevates the screen when your device is resting face down on a surface to prevent scratches.

3. It’s...expensive.

This puppy is going to cost you. The iPhone 8 starts at $699 at 64GB. The 8 Plus starts at $799, and the iPhone X starts at $999 for 64GB of storage. Woof.

If you’re willing to shell out that much for the new phone, you want to protect that investment like it’s your firstborn child. Speck Presidio cases are engineered to defend against impact and shock, using high-tech materials to deliver a sleek profile with optimum protection. And truly, these cases are can handle whatever life throws them. All Speck Presidio cases are backed by a limited lifetime warranty, and tested independently for real-life situations.

By real-life, we mean the real life of James Bond, probably. These cases are put through the ringer. First, they go through an environmental chamber, and are exposed to high heat, low temperatures, and high humidity. Clear cases go through UV testing to make sure they won’t turn yellow from the sun. Then, cases are run through a chemical test -- hand cream, skin lotions, oils, sunscreens, mayonnaise, and other chemicals are introduced to the cases to test for degrading or damage. Finally, it’s time to throw these cases around. Each case is dropped multiple times to test against extreme drops on concrete, dirt, hard floors, and pavement. Speck’s Clear cases give you 8-foot drop protection (the minimum protection of any of Speck’s cases - their Ultra case gives you 15-foot drop protection!).

4. Charge from afar.

The new glass back to the iPhone 8, 8 Plus and X is about more than just a good-looking phone. A glass back means the phone can charge wirelessly, as electricity doesn't pass straight through metal nearly as well.

What does this mean for your case? First, slim cases will rule. Make it easy for the charge to reach your phone with a sleek, plastic case. Metal cases will interfere with wireless charging, and cases that are too thick will stand in the way of the power reaching your phone. Speck’s cases are slim enough to not impede wireless charging, while also offering durable protection.

Even if you need rugged protection, Speck’s cases won’t stand in the way of wireless charging. Speck’s new rugged case, Presidio Ultra, is 16% slimmer than the leading rugged case, while the best possible protection against drops, dirt, and dust.

5. Your selfies are getting an upgrade.

Perhaps the most exciting new feature of the iPhones? The camera. The iPhone 8 line comes with a 12 megapixel camera equipped with a new sensor and color filter. And the 8 Plus has two new sensors to match its dual-lens camera. This camera allows for “Portrait Lighting,” a new feature on the Plus that simulates different professional-grade lighting effects. And that’s just the beginning. The iPhone X has the “highest-quality video recorder ever on a smartphone,” says Apple VP of marketing Phil Schiller. Apple also included a rear-facing 3D laser system that supports AR depth detection and autofocusing. This new sensor system is built for better depth detection for augmented reality apps, which Apple will support through their ARKit program. The iPhone X also comes with a "true-depth camera system" (flash and an infrared sensor for low-light detection) in the front of the device. You got it: facial recognition.

Bottom line, you don’t want your case to interfere with the hot new AR tech in your phone. Speck’s cases are built to be sure it won’t interfere with your phone’s camera or flash. Get the perfect balance between slim lines and protection, and get back to augmented reality.

The brand new iPhones have staggered release dates. The iPhone 8 and 8 Plus are available for pre-order starting September 15. The iPhone X can be preordered starting October 27, or find it in stores on November 3. Prepare by ordering your protection now. Head over to Speck now to find the best new case for your phone!