Killer Deal: Sony Noise-Cancelling Headphones Now 50 Percent Off

Headphones are one of the most sought-after items during the holiday season and Amazon is making it a little easier to gift them, whether it's for someone else or for yourself.

The online retailer is offering the Sony Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones (WH-CH700N) for $98. That's $100 off their regular price and tied with Black Friday as the best deal we've seen for these headphones.

In addition to noise-cancelling, these Bluetooth headphones also offer up to 35 hours of power with a quick charge feature that buys you 60 minutes of playback after just 10 minutes of charging. Should your battery run out on the go, the headphones can also be used via the supplied cable with headphone jack.

Sony's headphones sold out rapidly when they were last on sale during Black Friday, so we recommend you snatch these up asap if you want to take advantage of the steep price cut.