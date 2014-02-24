Trending

Samsung Gear 2 vs Galaxy Gear: Smartwatches Compared

By MWC 

Samsung's latest smartwatch Gear 2 is a definite upgrade from its predecessor the Galaxy Gear. Here's what's different.

Just five months after the original Samsung Galaxy Gear hit the market, it's getting replaced. The Korean electronics manufacturer has announced two new smartwatches; the Gear 2 and the Gear 2 Neo. What are the major upgrades that the new devices bring? Here's a quick overview.

1) Dust and Water resistant

One of the biggest complaints about the original Galaxy Gear was its lack of water resistance. A device you wear on your wrist everyday needs some protection from the weather. Thankfully, Samsung met these criticisms by making sure the two new Gears are IP67-compliant. This means they are dust and water resistant.

2) Tizen OS

Samsung also wizened up by switching the operating system for the Gear 2 from a custom Android-based system to Intel's made-for-wearables Tizen platform. The Linux-based platform has been used in an expanding range of devices including TVs and cameras, which hopefully means there will be more apps and cross-compatibility with more devices in the future.

3) Frame/Body-mounted Camera now shoots up to 1080p

The Galaxy Gear sports a conspicuous, bulging camera on its strap. With the Gear 2, Samsung built the 2-MP camera into the frame of the watch itself, making the device sleeker and better-looking overall. You can also shoot pictures and video at up to 1920 x 1080p with the Gear 2, up from 1392 x 1392p pictures and 1280 x 720p videos on the Galaxy Gear's 2-MP shooter. The Gear 2 Neo does not have an onboard camera.

4) Size

At 2.3 x 1.5 x 0.39 inches, the Gear 2 and Gear 2 Neo are slimmer and lighter than the Galaxy Gear (2.2 x 1.4 x 0.43 inches) but just a tad wider and longer.

5) Improved Processor

The 800-MHz single-core processor on the Galaxy Gear has been replaced by a 1.0-GHz dual-core processor with 512MB of RAM on the Gear 2 and Gear 2 Neo, meaning you should expect speedier response and performance on the new smartwatches.

6) Extra Features

Built into the new Gear 2 and Gear 2 Neo are infrared sensors that, when paired with Samsung's WatchON app, let you use your smartwatch as a remote control for your TV. Samsung also added a heart rate sensor and pedometer into the Gear 2 watches so you can use the device as a basic fitness tracker. You can now play music from the Gear 2 and Gear 2 Neo without a phone connected to it.

