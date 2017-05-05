Our Favorite Bluetooth Earbuds Just Dropped Under $50

Wireless headphones are finally enjoying their time in the limelight, but prices for many cordless cans are still higher than your average pair of headphones. The Plantronics BackBeat Go 2 Headphones are our favorite inexpensive wireless earbuds because they pack a lot of value into their small price tag. They're also currently at their lowest price ever, just $44.12.

When it comes to earbuds, many users complain about fit. You'll be glad to know the BackBeats offer a secure design, with torpedo-like buds and super-snug ear inserts that never fall out. They rely on stabilizers, which act as invisible hooks for the back part of your ear.

The inline remote has distinctive icon buttons, which makes it easy to navigate the remote by touch alone. We also like that the entire device is sweat- and water-resistant, which makes them great for running or wearing at the gym.

Sound is clear, punchy, and crisp, but hardcore audiophiles may notice that lows are a bit weak. In terms of battery life, you get about 4.5 hours worth of playtime. Best of all, each time you turn the headphones on a female voice announces the current battery level so you're not surprised to find you have 5 percent battery left.

The Plantronics BackBeat Go 2 Headphones do everything they're supposed to. At their current low of $44.12, they're a no-brainer purchase for anyone looking to cut the cord.