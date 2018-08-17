Best Gifts for Music Lovers 2018

Best Gifts for Music Lovers

Music fans can be tricky to shop for. Streaming music reduces the need to buy albums, and people who purchase records are always updating their vinyl collections. Our gift guide hopes to solve those dilemmas and aid your holiday shopping.

Not only do we know where vinyl enthusiasts shop, but we've also got a bunch of more-modern gadgets for shoppers who live on Spotify and want to rid their lives of wires. We've even tested headphones and Bluetooth speakers at a wide range of prices, so you can buy something great even if your budget is tight.