Luke Cage on Luke Cage: Cosplayers Weigh in on Netflix Show

What New York Comic Con's Cosplayers Thought

NEW YORK — At New York Comic Con, two words dominated the conversation: Luke Cage. Marvel's latest Netflix show is still fresh in the minds of superhero fans, and there were thousands of them in attendance at New York City's Javits Center this past weekend.But we wanted to know what the truly hard-core fans thought, so we looked for folks who came to the convention dressed as the Hero for Hire himself. Here's what Luke Cage cosplayers had to say about Luke Cage. (Spoiler alert: This article reveals elements from the Luke Cage Netflix series.)