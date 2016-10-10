Luke Cage on Luke Cage: Cosplayers Weigh in on Netflix Show
What New York Comic Con's Cosplayers Thought
NEW YORK — At New York Comic Con, two words dominated the conversation: Luke Cage. Marvel's latest Netflix show is still fresh in the minds of superhero fans, and there were thousands of them in attendance at New York City's Javits Center this past weekend.But we wanted to know what the truly hard-core fans thought, so we looked for folks who came to the convention dressed as the Hero for Hire himself. Here's what Luke Cage cosplayers had to say about Luke Cage. (Spoiler alert: This article reveals elements from the Luke Cage Netflix series.)
Epimetheus Cosplay
A Seattle-based cosplayer who goes by the name Epimetheus Cosplay had nothing but positive things to say about the new series."It was everything I wanted and several things I didn't know I needed," he said. He cited some of the action scenes as his favorite parts — for instance, an early scene where Cage kicks in the door to a building and takes on a number of armed goons.
Darnell Hicks
Darnell Hicks, who was at Comic Con promoting his podcast, PartyNerdz Live, appreciated the show's take on heroism and race relations."I think it's phenomenal," Hicks said. “It's taking a very realistic look at superheroes. Ultimately, it doesn't pull punches; it doesn't shy away from using the N-word; it doesn't play it safe."He had high praise for lead Mike Colter, and was happy to see black heroes on the show. "It very accurately reflects that culture," he said.
Jason Philips
When I asked Jason Phillips about the show, the first thing that came to mind was the music."The soundtrack was amazing," he said, adding that his favorite song was one highlighted in the trailer. "'Bulletproof Love' was the main one."He also had an unexpected favorite character."I loved Shades," Phillips said. “I thought he was smarter than everybody else on the whole show. He knew how to keep himself safe."
Rudy Louis
Rudy Louis, who dressed as the Netflix incarnation of the character, gushed about the show."Oh, f------ amazing," he said, adding that Cottonmouth and Misty Knight were his favorite characters. But he also enjoyed Cage's interaction with Diamondback, an antagonist in the second half of the show. "My favorite part? The fight in the street [between Cage and Diamondback], Rocky-style," he said.
Robert Mitchell
"I thought it was really good," cosplayer Robert Mitchell said. "The first half, in particular, with Cottonmouth and Mariah, was really good. I was more on the fence about Diamondback."Mitchell also said he appreciated the part of the show that took place in Pop's barbershop."[I liked] a lot of the conversation about community," Mitchell said. "Gentrification. The way to bring peace to a community and the methods."
Marcus Green
Marcus Green truly binge watched Luke Cage. "I loved all 13 episodes," he said. "I watched it all the same day it came out." He said it could have had a bit more action, but he really loved the character moments. "Inside the barbershop, they made sure it portrayed real life," he said. "It had a real-life bit but stayed true to the comics."
Chris Wallace
"I believe they did [Cage’s] character, his struggles — they did everything about him justice," said cosplayer Chris Wallace. He found the show to be character-driven and didn't mind that it had less action than other Marvel Netflix series, such as Jessica Jones and Daredevil.His favorite moment mirrored the outfit he wore to Comic Con: "Episode 4, when he put on his '70s outfit and said, 'I look like a damn fool,' he said. "I screamed like a little girl."
