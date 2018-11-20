11 Ways to Stay Safe When Shopping Online

Never click shopping links in an email.

We all get email messages from online retailers, but be very careful in how you handle them.

Even if a message shows up in your dedicated shopping email inbox, it isn't necessarily legitimate. Rather than clicking on the link in the message, go directly to the store's official website and search for the item on sale, or type in the codes for special offers.

At the very least, you should verify the link embedded in the email message. When you hover your mouse cursor over the link, the actual link will be displayed at the bottom of your browser's window. If the link doesn't go to the store's legitimate site — make sure to read the link all the way to the end, as sometimes, an .exe file is buried in a legitimate-looking link — then delete the email message.

Remember, if an offer in an email message or on social media sounds too good to be true, it almost always is.