Best Summer Reads for Your Kindle, Kobo or Nook

"Seveneves" by Neal Stephenson

What would life be like if the moon just suddenly exploded? That's the chaos that "Seveneves" illustrates, as debris from Earth's former lunar satellite threatens to completely erase life on the planet. Does humanity escape to the stars, dig a new world underground, or live beneath the seas and wait it all out? And even if people had the resources to make any one of those choices a reality, could they unite as a planet to save what they could and leave everything else behind? If you haven't already picked up this riveting novel, "Seveneves" should be on your must-read list.