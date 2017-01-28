13 Gadgets You'd Be a Fool to Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy S7 / S7 Edge

If you just dropped your old phone down a flight of stairs and need to buy a new one right away, the Galaxy S7 or Edge is a great choice because of its awesome low-light camera, brilliant screen and strong performance. However, if you can delay your purchase for just a few more weeks, Samsung will be releasing its next flagship phone, the Galaxy S8.

Due out in March or April, the Galaxy S8 will reportedly have a new digital assistant, a speedy Snapdragon 835 processor and an optional dock that turns it into a desktop computer. The camera should be better too.

