13 Gadgets You'd Be a Fool to Buy Now
Don't Get Burned
It's frustrating when you spend good money on a shiny new gadget, only to watch as a much better model comes out the next month. Getting a product that sucks at the time of purchase is even worse. Avoid feeling like a fool by staying far away from these devices.
LG G5
The launch of LG's next major phone, the LG G6, is so close that we can practically smell its packaging. According to reports, the new phone will debut at Mobile World Congress in February 2017 and will feature a nearly bezel-free display. So why would you buy the soon-to-be-obsolete LG G5?
Pebble Watches
The Pebble company sold its intellectual property to Fitbit and discontinued its product line a few months ago, but many large retailers continue selling its watches. As of this writing, Best Buy still had the defunct Pebble Time Steel on "clearance" for $169.
Considering that these watches connect to Pebble's servers and that the company which maintains those servers is out of business, we're not sure how long these watches will continue to function. They're a bad deal at any price.
Samsung Galaxy S7 / S7 Edge
If you just dropped your old phone down a flight of stairs and need to buy a new one right away, the Galaxy S7 or Edge is a great choice because of its awesome low-light camera, brilliant screen and strong performance. However, if you can delay your purchase for just a few more weeks, Samsung will be releasing its next flagship phone, the Galaxy S8.
Due out in March or April, the Galaxy S8 will reportedly have a new digital assistant, a speedy Snapdragon 835 processor and an optional dock that turns it into a desktop computer. The camera should be better too.
Android Wear Watches
From its sloppy, hard-to-navigate interface to its lack of useful features, Google's watch OS is a huge disappointment. However, in a few weeks, wrist pieces based on Android Wear 2.0 will start rolling out, complete with a new app drawer and NFC for mobile payments. Existing Android Wear watches may or may not see the update.
Jawbone Fitness Trackers
In general, you don't want to buy a product from a company that's in serious financial trouble. Amid reports of monetary distress, the company has reportedly stopped responding to customer support requests and hasn't updated its social media feed since December 2016. Jawbone hasn't announced a closing, but the signs don't look good.
MacBook 12-inch
Apple has refreshed (or announced) its MacBook 12-inch in each of the last two springs. Based on that track record, I expect the company to unveil a new version of this lightweight laptop sometime between March and May of 2017.
The new model will almost certainly use an Intel 7th Gen processor which should boost performance and power efficiency. Considering the middling performance of the current MacBook, it makes a lot of sense to wait for the next model.
A Wii U
Even before Nintendo announced its upcoming Switch console, the Wii U was a loser, miles behind the XBox One and the PlayStation 4 in game support and performance. However, now that we know that the company is coming out with a new platform this spring, the current model is an even worse buy.
In late March, you'll be able to buy the Nintendo Switch which offers both portable and at-home gaming in a much more powerful package. We also expect a whole new ecosystem of games, including new ones with Zelda, Mario and Sonic.
Any Laptop with a 1366 x 768 Display
I pity the fool who buys a laptop with a 1366 x 768 screen. Unfortunately, 78 percent of laptops have these low-resolution panels, so I have a lot of people to feel sorry for. However, you don't have to be one of them. Laptops with high-res screens are available for under $500, so there's no reason to skimp.A 1366 x 768 display has 29 percent less screen real estate than a full-HD, 1920 x 1080 screen. And that means you can't see much of your favorite web pages or documents without scrolling and it's difficult to stack two windows side-by-side. Videos and photos aren't particularly sharp, either.
HTC 10
We like the HTC 10, but this attractive phone is longer in the tooth than a T-Rex and just as extinct. HTC recently announced its replacement: the U Ultra. Due out in just a few weeks, this 5.7-inch phablet has a secondary display for alerts, a 3,000 mAh battery and a wide-angle front camera for selfies.
720p TVs
Like an old zombie with most of its skin rotted off, the "high-definition" 720p television just won't die. Though you can get a 32-inch, 1080p flat panel for well under $200, you'll still find a few lower-resolution TVs with even lower prices on store shelves. While most broadcast TV is stuck at 1280 x 720, many streaming services and all Blu-rays run at the full 1920 x 1080 (or higher).
Considering that 4K TVs will be the new mainstream in a couple of years, and 1080p is mainstream today, you'd be foolish to purchase technology that already has both feet in the grave.
Windows Phones
With a paltry 0.7 percent share of the world smartphone market, Windows Phone is an afterthought to most consumers. Microsoft didn't even talk about its mobile platform during its Build Conference keynote. The company is expected to release some compelling new "Surface Phones" sometime in 2017 or 2018, but until then, just say no.
Point-and-Shoot Cameras
You don't need to carry a Walkman in your pocket, because it's 2017 and your phone plays music better than a portable CD player ever could. By the same token, it's a waste of money to buy a standard point-and-shoot camera when the best smartphone cameras can shoot great pictures (and run apps to edit and share them).
If you are a professional photographer or a prosumer, a DSLR or mirrorless camera makes sense, but that $200 Canon that comes in blue or pink is a waste of green.
4G Tablets
You give your carrier enough money each month right now, so why would you volunteer to add an extra $10 to your bill? Under the current data plans at Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile and Sprint, you have to pay an additional connection fee to share your already-paid-for data with a tablet. Just use your smartphone's hotspot mode, and be done with it.