10 Weirdest and Wackiest Gadgets of CES 2016

Segway Butler

What a pain it is to have to lug your bike or Segway around after you get to your destination. The new Segway Robot could lessen that burden for you by turning into a robot that follows you around after you hop off. At the push of a button, the Segway lifts up a small robot head with an LCD screen on it, showing a pair of blinking eyes. It identifies people with its Intel RealSense depth-sensing camera, and follows the captured person around at a distance. It can also avoid bumping into other people and objects as it rolls around. In the future, the Segway Robot could answer the door for you and more, once developers realize its potential.

