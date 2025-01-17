The 9 new gadgets that have me seriously excited for 2025

After three years of covering CES, 2025 has hands down been my most exciting (and least stressful) one to date.

Unlike previous years, where half-baked demos and far-off concepts dominated the show floor, this time around, we got to see more real-world products that felt genuinely practical and exciting.

From gadgets that solve everyday problems to devices that level up my content creation or simply make life more fun, here are my top picks from CES 2025 — the ones I can’t wait to try out later this year.

Moft Magsafe Wallet: never losing my wallet again

(Image credit: MOFT)

If forgetting my wallet were an Olympic sport, I’d probably take home the gold. MOFT’s latest MagSafe Wallet might just be my savior.

Building on the design of their Snap-On Phone Stand & Wallet, which has been my daily driver since I got my iPhone 16 Pro at launch, this new version packs in Apple Find My support and wireless charging.

It still holds up to 3 cards and has the same handy built-in kick stand, but its new Find My integration is a game-changer for someone like me who frequently misplaces their wallet—whether it’s on my dresser or wedged between couch cushions.

With a 40-meter range outdoors, 30 meters indoors, and a built-in 70dB chirp speaker, this wallet makes losing it almost impossible, but I’ll have to put that to the test. You’ll also be able to see the wallet’s last known location, share its location with others, and add your contact info to it if it’s ever lost.

Battery life? A solid four months per charge, and you can top it up wirelessly with a Qi or MagSafe charger. It’s expected to retail for $50 when it launches in June 2025 — $20 more than the standard MOFT wallet but still cheaper than Apple’s first-party MagSafe Wallet. Plus, you get the bonus of the built-in kickstand. I’ll be switching to this wallet as soon as it releases.

MSI Claw 8AI+: my next gaming handheld?

(Image credit: Future)

It’s been nearly three years since I owned a gaming laptop or desktop. My ASUS ROG Ally has been my go-to for PC gaming on the move, especially for less demanding games like Overwatch 2, but it’s hardware is starting to show its age.

My favorite new gaming handheld shown off at CES is the MSI Claw 8AI+. While I’m not a fan of “AI” being tacked on to every new product name, MSI looks to be addressing many of the shortcomings of its original Claw 7 which could make this one of best handheld gaming consoles of the year.

MSI Claw 8 AI+ Hands-On: This Could Be My Next Favorite Handheld! - YouTube Watch On

The Claw 8 AI+ uses a larger 8-inch 120Hz 1920 x 1200 VRR 16:10 touchscreen that makes games feel more immersive and is easier on the eyes compared to the usual 7” displays handhelds usually go for. Travelling a lot, it’s great to play my favorite games on the go, and battery life is another area where it shines. With an upgraded 80-watt-hour battery, MSI claims it outlasts the Ally X by 44% in eco-friendly mode, clocking up to 5.47 hours on titles like Resident Evil 4.



Under the hood, it’s packing Intel’s Core Ultra 7 processor, an Intel Arc 140V GPU, 32GB of LPDDR5x memory, and up to a 1TB NVMe SSD. That’s double the RAM and storage of its predecessor, the Claw 7. The Claw 8 AI+ is priced at $899 which does make it one of the pricier handhelds shown off at CES, but with this performance boost, I’m itching to see how it holds up in real-world testing.

Xgimi Ascend: rolling projector screen & soundbar

(Image credit: Xgimi)

Living in a small NYC apartment means floor and wall space is at a premium, which is why the XGIMI Ascend rollable projector screen caught my eye. Housed in a sleek, compact base that looks very mid-century modern, it unfurls a stunning 100-inch ALR (ambient light-rejecting) screen that tackles the usual projector Achilles’ heel: bright rooms.

It rises smoothly and silently in seconds, offering a 170-degree viewing angle so everyone enjoys the show. Pair it with XGIMI’s ultra-short-throw Aura 2, and you’ll enjoy IMAX-enhanced visuals with impressive brightness and contrast, even with lots of sunlight leaking in to your room. But here's my favorite part: the screen can partially roll up to enter its ambient mode, where it can display a cozy virtual fireplace or even karaoke lyrics.

It’s not just a screen, though. The built-in Harmon Kardon soundbar doubles as a standalone speaker, that you can cast your music directly too. At $3,000, it’s definitely an investment, but for those craving a big-screen experience without sacrificing space, this one’s worth keeping an eye on.

Urtopia Carbon Fold 1: the E-Bike I’ve wanted for years

(Image credit: Urtopia)

Commuting by bike in New York can be a real hassle—from bike lanes constantly blocked by parked cars, to the struggle of finding a safe place to lock up your bike, and even hauling it up three flights of stairs. On sunny days, it’s tempting to skip the subway and explore the city on two wheels, but until now, I just haven’t found the right solution for smooth, hassle-free mobility.

The Urtopia Carbon 1 Fold might just be what I’ve been looking for. With its carbon fiber frame, it’s the World’s Lightest Folding E-Bike at just 29 pounds, so it can easily be carried up or down stairs if I’m connecting with the Subway or just lift over all the obstacles that I need to pass just to get the bike out of my apartment’s front door. With its torque sensor and Shimano Altus 8-speed, it has about 40 miles range which is more than enough to get me to and from wherever I need to go or just a day of exploring.

No matter how beefy your bike lock is, I never trust leaving my bike parked outside for more than a few minutes. The Carbon 1 Fold folds in just 30 seconds with only two simple steps so storing it at home or my final destination should also be a breeze. For $1,899, it’s competitively priced in its category and offers longer range and lighter weight than most competitors. Whether for navigating the city or avoiding the dreaded subway, this could be the ultimate NYC commuter bike.

Huupe Mini: Smart indoor basketball hoop

(Image credit: Huupe)

Remember playing on Nerf’s overdoor basketball hoop as a kid? The Huupe Mini takes that nostalgia and dunks it into the future. This smart hoop features a 19+” FHD display in its backboard and combines shot-tracking radar and LiDAR sensors to count points and enhance your gameplay right in your living room.

At CES, this was the one product that had me running around, genuinely breaking a sweat. One of its built-in games challenges you to score as many 2- and 3-pointers as possible in 60 seconds. It’s competitive, chaotic fun—whether you’re solo, playing with up to 4 players on one hoop, or competing online with teams. And yes, you can even dunk on it, thanks to its breakaway rim.

The backboard doubles as a smart TV, running a skinned version of Android TV. That means you can stream Netflix, YouTube, or HBO or connect an external source via the HDMI input. Imagine sinking threes while watching live NBA games or simply using it as a semi-portable smart TV when you’re not playing.

It runs on an 8,000mAh battery that charges via USB-C and delivers a few hours of gameplay. The sensors can track your shot attempts, makes, and distances: under 5 ft (1 point), 5–10 ft (2 points), and over 10 ft (3 points). Plus, it does all this without a camera, making it a privacy-friendly option for spaces like bedrooms or offices.

Sure, its $799 price tag is steep, but with a current $200 discount, I think it’s an awesome addition for anyone who loves basketball. Whether you’re squeezing in shots between meetings or hosting game nights, the Huupe Mini is a slam dunk of fun.

Even Realities Even G1: Smart glasses I’ll actually want to wear

(Image credit: Even Realities)

I’ve tested plenty of AR glasses and VR headsets, and while the tech is often impressive, the designs? Not so much. Most make you look like you’re auditioning for a sci-fi movie—awkward, to say the least. That’s why I’m intrigued by the Even Realities Even G1. They actually look normal—specifically, the Green G1A model, which resembles my current everyday specs.

Its specs (pun intended) might seem modest: a Micro-LED, 20Hz, 640x200 display with a 25° FOV in green-only. Sure, it’s reminiscent of retro Fallout computer terminals, but there’s a non-intrusive charm to its simplicity. And it does the essentials: turn-by-turn navigation, quick note display, and my personal favorite—a teleprompter mode.

(Image credit: Even Realities)

For someone like me, who reads video scripts for work, the teleprompter feature could really change how I make content. Using voice recognition, it scrolls scripts as you speak, allowing for seamless delivery without bulky setups. It’s perfect for run-and-gun shoots or product presentations when you’re on the move.

Battery life clocks in at 1.5 days on its 160mAh battery, and the wireless charging case adds another 2.5 charges with its 2000mAh capacity. The glasses start at $599, with $150 for prescription lenses and $100 for optional clip-on sunglasses. It’s an investment, but for something that integrates so seamlessly into both daily life and work, I’m seriously tempted to make it my next eyewear upgrade.

AMP Gym: All-in-on smart home gym for small spaces

(Image credit: AMP)

I really miss having an at home all-in-one gym that I could quickly sneak in a quick 10-15 minute work out during my day and larger ones when I had more time in the evenings.

Before downsizing and moving to NYC, I owned and used a Tonal Gym for about two years. It made working out more accessible and was the first machine of its kind to popularize resistance digital weight while providing you high quality workout programs and tracked fitness stats via its (rather pricey) $60/month subscription. But after moving to NYC, its hefty size and price made it impractical. After trying it out at CES, the AMP fitness machine could be my next gym.

At 6’ tall, 2’ wide, and just 1’ deep, it blends into your home décor and works with tighter spaces much better than a Tonal. Instead of Tonal’s touchscreen, the Amp Gym uses a digital turn dial for adjusting weights and modes (Fixed, Band, and Eccentric). The companion app takes the place of an onboard screen, and while it’s less seamless, the integrated tray ensures you’ve got a spot to follow along with your phone or tablet. It has a maximum weight capacity of 100 pounds and a minimum of 5 pounds, which is shy of Tonal’s 200 pounds of digital weight, or 100 pounds per arm, this may seem like a big trade off, but for me, I think 100 pounds is plenty for the workouts I need.

The Amp is available for pre-order now and will cost $1,795 and comes with five attachments: a handle, dual handle, rope, T-bar, and ankle strap. Just like Tonal, it does have a one-year subscription commitment to the Amp app for $23/month, which not everyone will be thrilled with, but it does give you access to high quality programs, tracking stats and even games if you like having that extra motivation just like I do without needing to go to a “real” gym.

OhSnap MCON: turn your phone into a PSP GO

(Image credit: OhSnap)

Portable gaming shined at CES this year, and while heavyweights like the MSI Claw 8AI+ are perfect for AAA games, the OhSnap MCON is a simpler, nostalgic option inspired by the PSP GO. It magnetically attaches to the back of your phone, avoiding the clunky side attachments typical of devices like the Backbone.

The MCON’s standout feature is its auto slide-out mechanism—press two rear buttons, and the controller slides out, tilting your phone to an ergonomic angle. Fold-out grips lock in place for added comfort, and full-size Hall-effect joysticks cleverly retract into its body when stored. It connects via Bluetooth, making it compatible with tablets and other devices.

Currently available on Kickstarter for $99 (retail price $149), it’s set to ship in August. If you’re a fan of mobile gaming and miss the PSP GO’s charm, this should be on your short list.

Godox MA5R: the coolest 2-in-1 video light

(Image credit: GODOX)

Filming large events like CES, I’m constantly searching for versatile gear, and the Godox MA5R is a device I know I’ll be picking up soon. This RGB LED light doubles as a 4900mAh power bank and attaches to your phone via MagSafe. At just 13mm thick, it’s compact enough for any tech bag or pocket.

(Image credit: GODOX)

The LED panel offers RGB, 1800–10,000K temperatures, and 14 programmed effects. Its selfie light integrates magnetically, and when rotated perpendicular to your phone, it’s perfect for well-lit selfies or front-facing videos. With a 90-minute charge, it delivers 220 minutes of brightness—though it won’t be able to simultaneously charge your phone while the light is on. While I don’t see myself using its power bank feature often, the MagSafe attachment and selfie light are enough to make this a must-have for my kit.

Work smarter, not harder

(Image credit: Future)

From gadgets that solve everyday headaches to devices that genuinely enhance my workflows, this year’s show felt refreshingly grounded. Whether it’s smarter wallets, sleeker projectors, or e-bikes that make city life easier, these are the products I’m counting down the days until I get to try them.