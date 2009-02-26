What We Love and Hate About Safari 4

Innovations and Drawbacks in Apple's Browser

I've always been a Firefox man myself. But with all the attention given to the just-released version of Apple's Safari, Version 4 Public Beta, I thought I'd give it a spin. And after using it for a few days, there are five things that I love about it, and five things I just don't like. Read on for my list, but before you do, remember: Safari is available for install on Mac and PC. I'm not suggesting that you switch to Safari 4, but don't knock it until you try it—or at least, read about it.