Google Glass Banned! 7 Places You Can’t Wear Them
Whether you're a Glasshole or not, donning Google's heads-up display can make you a target of rage. People have taken to extreme measures to get Google Glass out of their personal space, from reportedly attacking Glass wearers to banning the device from their establishments. If you've been thinking about getting Glass for yourself, it's best to get up to speed on where you won't be welcome once you've donned one.
Bars
You'll be barred from these watering holes if you're wearing Google Glass. A growing number of bars in San Francisco and other parts of California are requiring customers to remove their Glasses before entering. To see exactly which establishments don't welcome Glass-wearers, check the comprehensive list on Glasshole-free.org. The site's makers created it to "provide a measure of reassurance to people letting off steam in bars that a video of them wouldn't show up on YouTube ... (without their permission)."
Guantanamo Bay
Don't plan on visiting the war court at Guantanamo and documenting your experience with your Glass. Miami Herald reporter Carol Rosenberg found a sign at the military prison's war court asking that visitors leave the frames outside. Along with the wearable computer, binoculars "or other visual enhancement devices" are also not welcome, as are personal devices such as cell phones and photo, video or audio recording equipment.
Strip Clubs
Sapphire Gentleman's Club in Vegas is one strip club that will turn away patrons who carry Google Glass with them. Managing partner for Sapphire, Peter Feinstein, told NBC that his establishment requires guests to check in any recording device, including Glass. If anyone refuses to hand over the headset, Feinstein says, "We'd be happy to give them a limo ride back to their hotel." Many other strip clubs have similar policies against the use recording devices on their premises, and we wouldn't be surprised if they turned away Glass wearers too.
Casinos
Make sure to leave your Glass in your hotel room when you head out for a night of casino-hopping in Atlantic City. The New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement issued a missive in 2013 requiring all licensed casinos to ban customers from wearing Glass. According to the bulletin, "each casino shall forbid any patron wearing such Internet-enabled eyeglasses on its casino floor… or any other location where gaming is occurring."
If you want to get your Glass on in Vegas, you'll have to skip MGM Resorts International and Caesars Palace. Fox 5 Vegas says Caesars has already banned the headset, while a spokesperson for MGM Resorts told NBC that security officers will ask patrons to stop taking photos or video if they see it happening.
Restaurants
Some restaurants want to ensure the comfort of their customers, who might not want to feel like they're being filmed while eating. Seattle's Lost Lake Cafe and Lounge requests, via a statement on its official Facebook page, that customers "refrain from wearing and operating Google Glasses inside." Lost Lake's co-owner David Meinert told Forbes he also bans the use of Glass at his other establishment, 5 Point Cafe. Across the pond, three London restaurants have also banned the device. Glasshole-free.org keeps track of cafes and restaurants that keep Glass users out, as does StoptheCyborgs, so you can refer to those lists for updates.
Hospitals
New Yorkers should be careful not to take their Glass with them to the emergency room, as they may be violating hospital policy. Jim Mandler of Continuum Health Partner, which runs hospitals such as Beth Israel Medical Center and St. Luke's Hospital, said to Fast Company, "I would venture to say that we will probably have some kind of policy in place that would ban the use of these glasses until we learned more about them and their use, because it could impend on patient privacy."
Other hospitals, such as Mayo Clinic, already have guidelines restricting the use of recording devices on premises that extend to Glass. Mayo Clinic's chief compliance officer Kim Otte told Fast Company Glass is "just an iteration of previous technologies," and they have not had to amend their policy to address it.
Live Performances
Vegas show Cirque du Soleil issued a statement to Fox 5 Vegas about its policy on Google Glass users, saying, "Our formal show policy stands. No filming or photography is permitted during a live performance." It isn't clear how the organizers intend to enforce this, but we imagine you would be requested to take your Glass off. Other performances, theaters or concerts already have rules in place against the use of recording devices that, despite not explicitly mentioning wearable technology, could cover Google Glass as well.