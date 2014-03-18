Google Glass Banned! 7 Places You Can’t Wear Them

Casinos

Make sure to leave your Glass in your hotel room when you head out for a night of casino-hopping in Atlantic City. The New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement issued a missive in 2013 requiring all licensed casinos to ban customers from wearing Glass. According to the bulletin, "each casino shall forbid any patron wearing such Internet-enabled eyeglasses on its casino floor… or any other location where gaming is occurring."

If you want to get your Glass on in Vegas, you'll have to skip MGM Resorts International and Caesars Palace. Fox 5 Vegas says Caesars has already banned the headset, while a spokesperson for MGM Resorts told NBC that security officers will ask patrons to stop taking photos or video if they see it happening.