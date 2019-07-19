Best Mobile Calculator Apps

Wolfram Alpha (Android, iOS: Free)

It may seem a disservice to the power of Wolfram Alpha (Android, iOS) to lump it in among calculator apps, but the app deserves a place here because Wolfram Alpha's computational knowledge engine is a wizard when it comes to queries involving math, numbers, calculations and statistics (along with 29 other disciplines). Not only will Wolfram Alpha help you do the math, it'll also give you formula details, graphic representations and explanations for how the app got to the solution. The major downside? Wolfram Alpha needs an internet connection, so if you've got spotty mobile signal, you're going to need another backup calculator.