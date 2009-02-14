Gadgets We've Loved, Spurned, and Lead On

Treo 650: The Best, Until Something Better Came Along

In 2005, the iPhone was just a twinkle in Apple's eye. American onsumers demanding push e-mail and a reliable operating system had two real choices: a staid BlackBerry, and the slightly more exciting Treo. I went for the Treo 650, which had an expandable memory slot, a decent music player, a touch screen, Bluetooth and a camera. The Blackberry? Let's just say it wasn't media-savvy, at the time. As my first smartphone, the Treo 650 was a great companion--its blinking e-mail indicator light tought me tough, but necessary lessons about work-life balance. I was able to send e-mail from anywhere, capture photo and video on the fly, and open most Web-sites. Back then, that was novel. But, little things started to get on my nerves. The Treo 650 developed an unsighly crack on one corer of its casing. The browser was slow as molasses. When the first iPhone came out, I wanted to get out of my relationship with the Treo, but I could tell it was begging me to stick around and give it a chance. I did. But by the time the iPhone 3G presented itself, the feeling was mutual. The Treo's charging mechanism stopped working, and the phone frozen often and lost all my data. It was looking for a way out. I gave it one: the recycling center. I immediately went for iPhone 3G and haven't looked back. Things are great, and we're definitely still in love.